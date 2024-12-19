Pegasus Airlines Orders Up to 200 Boeing 737-10 Airplanes

ISTANBUL, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Pegasus Airlines today announced Türkiye's leading low-cost carrier will grow and modernize its single-aisle fleet with an order for up to 200 737 MAX airplanes. The airline's purchase includes a firm order for 100 737-10 jets – plus options for 100 more.

The largest model in the 737 MAX family, the 737-10 can carry as many as 230 passengers with a range of up to 5,740 km (3,100 nautical miles), while reducing fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces. The airplane's efficiency and flexibility will enable Pegasus Airlines to serve more passengers on more routes with the lowest cost per seat of any single-aisle airplane.

"Boeing aircraft have been an integral part of our operations since Pegasus entered the aviation industry in 1990," said Güliz Öztürk, CEO of Pegasus Airlines. "We are pleased to be expanding our fleet with the new Boeing 737-10 model aircraft. We continue to invest in our fleet in line with our growth targets in Türkiye and globally, and to expand our network by launching new routes."

Ozturk added: "Within the scope of our agreement with Boeing, we have ordered a total of 200 Boeing 737-10 aircraft. The first 100 aircraft are firm orders and we will be evaluating converting the remaining 100 aircraft options into firm orders in the coming years, based on market conditions and the needs of our fleet."

Pegasus Airlines launched operations with the Boeing 737 Classic nearly 35 years ago. The 737-10 will complement the airline's fleet of Next-Generation 737s by providing operational commonality and flexibility to meet growing travel demand.

"We have been a proud partner of Pegasus Airlines since their inception and we are excited to welcome them as the newest 737 MAX customer," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We appreciate their trust in the Boeing team and we look forward to delivering on the 737-10 and its promise of greater efficiency, versatility and reliability."

As low-cost carriers continue to boost regional growth and connectivity, the 737-10 will support Pegasus Airlines in reaching new markets across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa. Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook forecasts European and Central Asian operators will take delivery of nearly 7,900 single-aisle airplanes over the next 20 years.

"When considered within the scope of Boeing's National Aerospace Initiative launched with the Turkish government in 2017, our order will also open new doors and create production and exports opportunities both for Turkish manufacturers and for the wider aviation industry," said Öztürk.

Pegasus Airlines' purchase of 100 737-10 jets will bring the total orders of the 737 MAX variant to more than 1,200 jets.

Incorporated in 1990, Pegasus was acquired by ESAS Holding in 2005 and launched as a scheduled low-cost carrier. As one of the region's leading low-cost airlines, Pegasus believes that everyone has the right to fly and offers its guests the opportunity to travel with low fares and young aircraft through its low-cost model. In 2018, Pegasus adopted the motto Your Digital Airline and carries its guests to 144 destinations, with 35 in Türkiye and 109 on its international network, in 53 countries. Pegasus operates connecting flights between Türkiye and Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia through its point to point and connecting flights through Türkiye. Pegasus offers digital technologies and unique innovations that enhance the guest experience and makes comprehensive efforts for a cleaner, more equal, and harmonious future together, with the mission of Moving Towards a Sustainable Future.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. For more information, please visit the Boeing website.

