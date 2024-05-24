Pegasus Elite Aviation Expands East Coast Operation with New Facility at Teterboro Airport

VAN NUYS, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Elite Aviation, a premier private charter subsidiary of Prima Air, has relocated its East Coast airport base to a new hangar and office facility at Signature Aviation TEB East, located at Teterboro Airport, New Jersey. The new address is 200 Fred Wehran Drive.

Prima Air's VIP hangar

"As Pegasus' fleet and operations continue to expand, we have strategically chosen a facility like Signature East to provide dedicated office and hangar space," Gentry Long, Chief Operating Officer of Pegasus Elite Aviation, said. "This strategic move is a testament to Pegasus' forward-thinking approach and our readiness to meet the growing demand for North American flights and new routes, especially as we prepare for the busy summer travel season following the Memorial weekend."

Only 30 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, Teterboro Airport is one of many private charter companies' popular airport base choices. The new location, along with Pegasus Elite Aviation's other four airport bases at Hollywood Burbank Airport, Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Las Vegas Airport, and the Hong Kong Business Aviation Center, forms an efficient operating network supporting North American, Asian-Pacific, and transatlantic routes. The company's dispatch center is at the state-of-the-art 37,000-square-foot VIP hangar in Van Nuys, CA.

Pegasus Elite Aviation is a leader in the private charter industry, specializing in North America, US-Asia, and US-Europe routes. The company is among the few to hold the prestigious Wyvern Wingman and Argus Platinum rating for its highest safety and risk management standards. Since its acquisition by Prima Air at the end of 2022, Pegasus has grown rapidly, adding a new Gulfstream 650ER to its fleet. The fleet includes a Boeing 737, two new Gulfstream G650s, ten Gulfstream GV and GIV jets, and a Bombardier Global 5000. The company also offers aircraft management, maintenance, private jet procurement, and sales services.

Lina Tullberg, Founder and CEO of Prima Air, the parent company of Pegasus Elite Aviation, expressed confidence in the global private business jet industry and its market potential. "With our professional management, efficient operational expertise, and global strategic layout, I am confident that Pegasus Elite Aviation will soon rise as the top-tier company of the international charter industry."

For more information about Prima Air and Pegasus Elite Aviation, please visit https://www.flyprimaair.com. For media inquiries, please contact 626-889-5818 or [email protected].

