Pegasus Elite Aviation First in the World to Introduce NanoJet™ CDa System for Cabin Air Purification

VAN NUYS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With global attention on passenger health and safety, Pegasus Elite Aviation ("Pegasus"), a premier luxury private jet operator, has become the world's first to equip its entire fleet with the NanoJet™ CDa (Clean & Disinfect air) system invented by a UK-based Innova NanoJet Technologies Limited. This breakthrough technology ensures every flight delivers medical-grade cabin air purification.

The NanoJet™ twin-fluid atomization platform produces trillions of supersonic nano-sized (~100 nm, or one thousandth diameter of a human hair) droplets that actively capture, encapsulate, and remove more than 99% of airborne viruses, bacteria, allergens, pollutants, and odors within minutes. Unlike conventional filter-based systems, NanoJet™ CDa requires no filters or chemicals — only clean water — providing a sustainable, chemical-free solution for both passenger well-being and environmental responsibility.

"True luxury goes beyond plush seating and attentive service — it means ensuring every breath our clients take is safe and clean," said Lina Tullberg, President of Pegasus Elite Aviation. "We have always treated every passenger as a VIP and continue to lead from the front."

Pegasus is among a select group of private aviation operators holding both ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman certifications, benchmarks of excellence in safety and aircraft maintenance. In 2024, Pegasus introduced the world's first Bombardier Global 5000 equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi, and now, with NanoJet™, it is once again setting new standards for private aviation.

Independent testing of the NanoJet™ CDa system has confirmed 99% reductions in allergens, bacteria, and VOCs, creating a fresher, safer in-flight environment.

"Our clients demand the highest standards of hygiene and comfort, and the response to NanoJet has been overwhelmingly positive," said Adam Stanley, Deputy CEO of Pegasus Elite Aviation. "World leaders, Hollywood celebrities, and discerning travelers choose Pegasus not only for the VIP experience, but because we make their health and safety our top priority."

About Pegasus Elite Aviation

Headquartered in Van Nuys, California, Pegasus Elite Aviation operates under FAA Part 135 and maintains both ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety ratings. Its fleet includes Gulfstream G650ER, G550, G-V, G-IV, and Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft, with service hubs in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Las Vegas, and Hong Kong.

More information: pegjet.com | [email protected] | 818-742-6666

Competitive Advantages of NanoJet™ CDa vs. Traditional Filter-Based Purifiers

Feature NanoJet™ CDa HEPA-based Competitors Core Technology Supersonic NanoJet™ water droplets Mechanical fiber filter Particle Capture Down to 20 nm (MS2 virus) 300 nm at best Virus Removal COVID (~130 nm), Influenza (~100 nm), Bird/Swine flu (~100 nm) Can Not effectively capture sub-300 nm viruses Medical Grade Yes — proven against viruses & bacteria No — designed for dust/pollen only Consumables No filters required (water-based) Recurring filter replacements Manufacturing Premium Singapore contract manufacturer (Dyson pedigree) Mass OEM Market Position Premium, innovative, IP-protected Commodity, price-driven, lookalike

More information: Innova-NanoJet.co.uk

SOURCE Pegasus Elite Aviation