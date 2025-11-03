Pegasus Elite Aviation Introduces Starlink-Equipped Gulfstream V to Global Charter Fleet

VAN NUYS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Elite Aviation, a premier private charter subsidiary of Prima Air, proudly announces the addition of its second aircraft equipped with Starlink high-speed satellite internet — a Gulfstream V — now entering global charter service.

This milestone follows Pegasus Elite Aviation's landmark achievement in 2024 as the world's first FAA Part 135 operator to install Starlink connectivity on a Bombardier Global 5000, marking another major step in the company's ongoing pursuit of innovation and excellence.

Compared with traditional in-flight connectivity, the Starlink Wi-Fi system delivers an unparalleled experience, enabling passengers to enjoy HD video streaming, live video conferencing, and seamless large-file transfers — even while cruising at 51,000 feet.

"The experience is remarkable," said Adam Stanley, Deputy CEO of Pegasus Elite Aviation. "It's extraordinary to have faster speeds at 51,000 feet than many experience at home. Starlink is truly a game changer for private aviation."

With a fleet of more than a dozen Gulfstream aircraft, Pegasus Elite Aviation continues to reinforce its leadership in high-speed in-flight connectivity. The arrival of the Starlink-equipped Gulfstream V further underscores Pegasus's commitment to combining innovation with uncompromising luxury, safety, and comfort.

"Our passengers' safety and privacy are always our top priorities," said Lina Tullberg, President and CEO of Pegasus Elite Aviation. "True luxury lies in the details — from comfort and discretion to the ability to stay seamlessly connected anywhere in the world. We remain dedicated to expanding Starlink technology across our fleet and redefining the in-flight experience for our clients."

Clients can discover Pegasus Elite Aviation's Starlink-powered flights and world-class charter services by visiting pegjet.com.

About Pegasus Elite Aviation

Based in Van Nuys, California, Pegasus Elite Aviation operates as a private jet charter brand under Prima Air, certified under FAA Part 135 and holding both ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety accreditations.

Its diverse fleet includes two Gulfstream G650ERs, G550, GV, GIVSP, and Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft, with operational bases in Los Angeles, New York, Florida, and Hong Kong. Pegasus Elite Aviation delivers elite global charter services distinguished by safety, sophistication, and personalized luxury.

Contact:

pegjet.com | [email protected] | 818-742-6666

