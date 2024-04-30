Pegasus Residential Announces CEO Transition: Lindy Ware Retires After 15 Years, Jackie Ware Appointed as CEO

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential, an NMHC Top 50 property management company, today announced a significant change in its leadership as Lindy Ware, CEO and Founder, retires after 15 years of dedicated service. Lindy will step down from her role as CEO but will continue to serve as an advisor to the Pegasus Board of Directors.

Jackie Ware Appointed as CEO of Pegasus Residential

She expressed her gratitude for her tenure, stating, "It has truly been my honor to serve in the property management industry and to serve our numerous clients. Although I have a litany of emotions regarding retirement, I am grateful to have had a life-long career in property management and for the thousands of relationships I have made along the way."

Reflecting on Lindy's retirement, the incoming CEO, Jackie Ware, shared her thoughts. "I am incredibly honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO at Pegasus Residential. My journey within this company has been nothing short of remarkable, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity. The associates have become my family and Pegasus has been my career home, I am looking forward to continuing Lindy's legacy."

Jackie Ware, who has been with Pegasus Residential for 14 years, has held multiple positions within the company, showcasing her diverse skill set and commitment to its success. She began her career as a Sales Operations Support Specialist and has since climbed the ranks to various leadership roles, including Property Manager, Regional Manager, Marketing Associate, Director of Training, Director of New Business, Vice President of Operations and most recently, Chief Strategy Officer.

In her role as Chief Strategy Officer, Jackie has demonstrated her ability to drive significant change, bringing innovative solutions to technology and operational best practices. She has also played a key role in directing the company's Operational strategies, Marketing and Learning and Development departments.

"I am confident in Jackie's ability to lead Pegasus Residential into the future," added Lindy Ware. "Her commitment to our success, high standards, and our clients' success will set Pegasus on an exciting new course."

The transition marks a new chapter for Pegasus Residential, with Lindy Ware's guidance continuing as an invaluable asset to the company.

