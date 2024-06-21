Pegatron 5G Elevates Cargo Ship Networks with Satellite Integration

5G O-RAN Delivers Unmatched Connectivity for Enhanced Maritime Networks

TAIPEI, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegatron 5G, a Taiwan leader in system integration, discussed the challenges and development opportunities of 5G O-RAN at the Open RAN Summit. We also showcased the 5G O-RAN 's applications in smart factories, energy management, and education.

Pegatron 5G discussed the challenges and development opportunities of 5G O-RAN at the Open RAN Summit and showcased 5G O-RAN's applications in maritime scenarios. This marks Taiwan's first maritime 5G deployment experience.

Designed specifically for the maritime industry, Pegatron 5G unveiled its groundbreaking application of integrating low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite signals into a 5G network for cargo ships in Taiwan. Sponsored by the National Development Council, Pegatron 5G collaborated with Yang Ming Shipping to implement domestically produced 5G O-RAN using LEO satellite systems, showcasing the vast potential for maritime communications and technical applications.

Pegatron 5G's flexible, expandable communication equipment with stable, uninterrupted network service enhances resilience, especially in hard-to-reach areas, ushering in a new era of efficient and reliable maritime communications.

"Pegatron 5G has been focusing on developing communications technology," said Dr. James Shue, Senior Vice President & CTO of Pegatron Corporation. "With our expertise in R&D and experiences in integration of hardware and software, we have invested heavily in vertical applications of 5G communications in multiple fields, such as accident redundancy, smart factories, and maritime shipping. Pegatron 5G will continue to push Taiwan's 5G progress forward as a driving force, realize more reliable and efficient forward-looking communications technology, and help the government to build Taiwan into a smart-tech island."

Pegatron 5G Integrates LEO Satellites to Enhance Maritime Communications Resilience

Taiwan is a critical transportation hub strategically positioned in the global maritime economy. In recent years, increased demand has driven the growth of ocean shipping and the capacity of international commercial ports, heightening the demand for intelligent cargo ships. In 2021, the Pegatron 5G team launched the 5G O-RAN and corporate satellite communications project. For the first time in Taiwan, we successfully integrated mobile orbit satellite equipment with Pegatron 5G O-RAN base stations, advancing the development of the communications industry.

In the past, ships at sea struggled to communicate with the outside world or receive real-time information, making it difficult to establish communication in distressed situations. "Under the guidance of the National Development Council, the project collaborates with satellite service providers, system integrators, and various enterprise application sectors to integrate 5G O-RAN private networks and LEO satellite solutions," said CY Feng, General Manager of Business Group 6 Communication Products, Pegatron Corporation. "This integration significantly enhances existing communication conditions, accelerating the maritime industry's digital transformation. Aiming to continuously leverage advanced technologies and Pegatron's comprehensive supply chain resources in the future, we target to establish Taiwan's O-RAN private network ecosystem, create diverse communication application services, and boost global market competitiveness."

In this project, Pegatron 5G built a network using the O-RAN architecture and integrated satellite communications with low-latency network connections between satellites. This concept was verified on Yang Ming's ocean-going ships, significantly improving the maritime internet of vessels in three scenarios:

Remote Medical Assistance: During long voyages, limited medical resources and restricted telemedicine capabilities make real-time diagnosis challenging. However, with the enhanced transmission bandwidth provided by LEO satellite communication and Advantech's telemedicine suitcase, medical teams can access real-time instrument data and conduct video consultations. This exciting advancement enables remote guidance based on an accurate understanding of the on-site situation, revolutionizing medical assistance at sea.

Real-Time Troubleshooting: Previously, mariners faced prolonged and delayed communication times when managing equipment issues by relying on text and images via email. By integrating mixed reality solutions and 5G private networks, mariners can report on-site conditions in real time through video, receiving immediate support and collaboration from onshore teams. The professional guidance significantly enhances troubleshooting efficiency and reduces potential occupational safety risks for crew members during maintenance.

Signal Extension in Cargo Ships: Mariners can enhance network access and optimize the work environment during onboard operations by strategically deploying a distributed antenna system (DAS) to extend indoor wireless communication coverage.

Pegatron 5G is committed to strengthening and building upon its relationships with international companies, including telecommunications firms in Southeast Asia and system integrators in Japan. We will also continue to expand our presence in the Asia-Pacific region, leveraging our comprehensive technology and supply chain resources to promote diverse application scenarios, enhance local communication resilience, and boost global competitiveness.

Pegatron 5G Website: https://5g.pegatroncorp.com/

Pegatron Corporation Website: https://www.pegatroncorp.com/

