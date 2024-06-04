Pegatron Certifies ZutaCore's Two-Phase, Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling To HyperCool up to 2,800 Watt GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA, Intel and AMD

A Suite of Pegatron Servers Retrofitted with ZutaCore's HyperCool Will be on Full Display at Computex 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore®, a leading provider of direct-to-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions, today announced that its HyperCool® technology has achieved certification for Pegatron's high-performance servers to usher in a new era of sustainable computing. With a proven ability to cool up to 2,800 watts of power, simple to deploy, operate and maintain, with little to no modifications to the infrastructure, ZutaCore's HyperCool has emerged as the defacto standard for cooling the next generation of servers powering the future of AI and HPC. The power of this platform will be on display in the Pegatron offices, No.96, Ligong Street, Beitou District, during Computex 2024 as the company showcases HyperCooled servers – including its latest 2U 2-socket general purpose Mack Server - running NVIDIA H100, H200, and GB200 Grace Blackwell GPUs as well as Intel® Xeon® 6700-series processors and AMD SP5 CPUs.

"AI has created a monumental shift across the entire industry. The only way to deploy at mass scale and not lose sustainability is by leveraging direct-to-chip, waterless liquid cooling technology," said Shahar Belkin, EVP, Products at ZutaCore. "We are excited to bring Pegatron into this growing ecosystem where hyperscalers and data center operators have asked specifically for HyperCool to be the liquid cooling technology inside their servers."

"By harnessing the power and sustainability benefits of ZutaCore's liquid cooling technology, we can help our customers secure market leading positions in the explosive AI market," said Andy Lin, Server Product Marketing Manager at Pegatron. "The use of no water not only eliminates the risk of leakage, but also saves one of the world's most scarce natural resources, while the heat reuse capabilities can herald in a whole new level of sustainability in markets worldwide."

HyperCool Drives Sustainable AI

The processing power being demanded by applications such as HPC, AI, machine learning, and data analytics cannot be met sustainably by air cooling or other liquid cooling technologies that rely on scarce resources such as water. By deploying ZutaCore on Pegatron servers, data center operators and Hyperscalers can significantly reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) due to a remarkably low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.02. This outstanding efficiency optimizes energy consumption and contributes to a greener, more sustainable data center environment by minimizing emissions.

Featuring a groundbreaking closed-loop system that operates at low pressure and moves large amounts of heat off the processors and away from the servers, ZutaCore's HyperCool can be implemented in new or existing data centers to deliver 10 times more computing power, a 50% reduction in total cost of ownership, 100% heat reuse, and reduced CO2 emissions for a sustainable data.

About ZutaCore:

ZutaCore is paving the way for a zero-emission data industry with its next-generation liquid cooling technology that can cool the hottest processors with 100% heat reuse. Its HyperCool technology – a direct-on-chip, waterless, direct liquid cooling solution – enables the highest sustained performance, server densification, and reduced power usage, which is critical for meeting the power demands of today's HPC, AI, and ML workloads. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an R&D center in Israel and offices in Europe, India, and Taiwan. Learn more at www.zutacore.com.

About Pegatron

PEGATRON Corporation (hereafter referred to as "PEGATRON") was founded on January 1, 2008. With abundant product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing, Pegatron is committed to providing clients with innovative design, systematic production and manufacturing service in order to comprehensively and efficiently satisfy all of our customers' needs. Drawing on accumulated experience in server design and manufacturing, Pegatron now focuses on developing a variety of state-of-the-art servers that meet the requirements of present and future Cloud Service Providers' data centers, as well as enterprise-grade data centers. Learn more at PEGATRON SVR (pegatroncorp.com)

SOURCE ZutaCore