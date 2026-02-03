Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Brings Fresh, Wok-Fired Flavors to Yukon

News provided by

Pei Wei

Feb 03, 2026, 11:00 ET

YUKON, Okla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is bringing a refreshed look and renewed energy to the Oklahoma City metroplex with the opening of its new Yukon restaurant at 12708 NW 10th St., Suite 109, Yukon, OK 73099. This highly anticipated location brings Pei Wei's "Wei More" philosophy to life, offering fresh, wok'd-to-order dishes, bold signature sauces, and the quick speed guests know and expect, all at a more accessible price point than traditional fast casual dining.

Continue Reading
NEW Spicy Korean BBQ Steak with Wok-Tossed Noodles
NEW Spicy Korean BBQ Steak with Wok-Tossed Noodles

The new space showcases a deeper, more sophisticated interior than previous Pei Wei openings, highlighted by a rich color palette, modern lighting elements, and an illuminated wall sign that adds warmth and visual interest to the space.

The menu continues to grow with the recent addition of Spicy Korean BBQ Steak with Wok-Tossed Noodles, offering a bold new way to experience this Pei Wei classic. Rice can now be swapped for wok-tossed noodles in any entrée, bringing noodles, sauces, and ingredients together in the wok for a craveable, saucy upgrade.

Guests can also take advantage of the redesigned Pei Wei App, which offers a refreshed interface, streamlined ordering, and enhanced tiered loyalty rewards designed to deliver even more value.

As Pei Wei continues to grow nationwide, the brand remains focused on evolving its flavors, spaces, and digital experience, while keeping quality, freshness, and value at the forefront. The new Yukon restaurant reflects that commitment, offering visitors a bold new setting built around the food they know and love.

About Pei Wei:
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second-largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant brand in the U.S., operating nearly 200 locations nationwide.

SOURCE Pei Wei

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Unveils a New Location in Delray Beach

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Unveils a New Location in Delray Beach

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is bringing a fresh new look and renewed energy to South Florida with the opening of its upgraded Delray Beach restaurant at...
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Expands Menu with New Lighter Options

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Expands Menu with New Lighter Options

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is cooking up a bold menu refresh, introducing new dishes designed to satisfy consumers focused on lighter, active lifestyles....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Restaurants

Restaurants

Retail

Retail

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics