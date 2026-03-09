PELA Executes US$5 Million U.S. Government Project Development Funding Agreement

PERTH, Australia, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pela Global Limited ("PELA" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, following a rigorous application and approval process, the Company has executed a Project Development Funding Agreement (Agreement) with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The Agreement provides up to US$5 million in project development funding to support and advance PELA's flagship Krstov Dol Antimony Mine Restart Project (KDM) in North Macedonia.

The funding represents a significant milestone in PELA's strategy to become a near-term supplier of critical minerals to allied markets. The Agreement provides funding support for defined project development activities at KDM, including the preparation of a Mineral Resource Estimate to be reported in accordance with the JORC Code, completion of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, and progression of the project toward feasibility.

The project is underpinned by historical mining activity and a substantial body of historical geological and technical data, including historical mineral resource and reserve estimates prepared and approved under the former Yugoslav reporting system.

About Pela Global Limited

Pela Global Limited is an Australian critical and precious metals company focused on the responsible development of mineral resources across Southeastern Europe's Tethyan Metallogenic Belt. Its key assets include:

Krstov Dol Antimony Project (North Macedonia) – An advanced-stage project aiming to produce high-grade antimony concentrate from a historically producing site, strategically positioned to support Western critical minerals supply objectives.

– An advanced-stage project aiming to produce high-grade antimony concentrate from a historically producing site, strategically positioned to support Western critical minerals supply objectives. Samar Gold Project (North Macedonia) – A high-grade polymetallic system with confirmed gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper mineralisation, offering strong exploration and development potential.

Pela's board of directors is pleased to advise that it is currently considering the opportunity to undertake an initial public offering of its shares (IPO) in support of an application for admission to an Australian securities exchange.

If the board determines to proceed with an IPO, Pela will make available a prospectus with the full terms and other details of the IPO. While there is no guarantee that the IPO will necessarily proceed, the Company will look to provide updates in this regard on its website and/or by email.

For more information, visit www.pelaglobal.com.