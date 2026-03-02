Peli BioThermal Announces Strategic Partnership with Polar Group in Brazil

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal, a global provider of temperature-controlled packaging solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Polar Group to expand the availability of its reusable and single-use cold chain solutions across Brazil.

Through this collaboration, Polar Group will provide sales and leasing support for Peli BioThermal solutions, giving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare organizations in Brazil access to proven temperature-controlled packaging backed by in-region expertise.

Brazil represents one of the fastest-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical markets globally. As advanced therapies, biologics and other temperature-sensitive medicines continue to expand, maintaining product integrity during transport has become increasingly critical. The partnership strengthens Peli BioThermal's global network and aligns two organizations focused on protecting high-value therapies across complex supply chains.

"Brazil is an important and growing life sciences market, and it requires partners who share our commitment to quality and reliability," said Sam Herbert, CEO of Peli BioThermal. "Polar Group brings strong technical capability and deep understanding of the market. Together, we are strengthening the cold chain infrastructure that supports the safe delivery of temperature-sensitive therapies to patients."

Polar Group's capabilities enable customers in Brazil to access Peli BioThermal shipping systems with dependable asset availability, supporting operational consistency while helping organizations meet regulatory and quality expectations.

"This partnership takes us to a new technological level in the Brazilian cold chain," said Paulo Vitor de Andrade, CEO, Polar Group. "By incorporating solutions aligned with the strictest international standards, we strengthened our growth strategy and consolidated the Polar Group as a reference in high performance, regulatory compliance and innovation in Latin America."

Peli BioThermal and Polar portfolios support all major temperature ranges used in pharmaceutical distribution and clinical research, including ambient, refrigerated, frozen and deep-frozen conditions. The company's reusable shippers are used worldwide for commercial medicines, clinical trials and advanced therapies.

The partnership further reinforces Peli BioThermal's ongoing investment in a connected global cold chain infrastructure, helping customers reliably transport sensitive therapies while maintaining regulatory compliance and product integrity.

Through this collaboration, Polar Group will introduce advanced temperature-controlled transport solutions to the Brazilian market, supporting the safe distribution of high-value and thermally sensitive medicines. Together with Polar Group's established portfolio — spanning from single-use packaging to advanced temperature-controlled systems — these solutions raise the standard for pharmaceutical transport nationwide and expand the company's offering.

This marks an important development for the Brazilian market, providing access to internationally proven cold-chain technologies. Crēdo shippers are designed to meet stringent international safety and quality standards and are widely used in regulated pharmaceutical supply chains across the United States and Europe.

Polar Group is recognized as one of the world's leading suppliers and the market leader in Latin America.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the global partner to the life sciences industry, providing temperature-controlled packaging and services that protect pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies during transport. With a worldwide network of service centers and proven solutions covering all temperature ranges, Peli BioThermal supports clinical trials, commercial distribution, and emerging therapies, helping ensure medicines reach patients safely.

About Polar Group

Polar Group is a Latin American provider of end-to-end cold chain solutions, specializing in temperature-controlled storage, logistics, and operational support for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and high value products requiring strict temperature management.

SOURCE Peli BioThermal