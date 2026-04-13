Peli BioThermal Highlights Next-Generation Cold Chain Innovations at LogiPharma Europe 2026

VIENNA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal, the global name in temperature-controlled packaging, will showcase its latest innovations and flagship product portfolio at LogiPharma Europe 2026, taking place in Vienna, as the industry continues to demand greater reliability and visibility across increasingly complex and high-stakes supply chains. Attendees can visit the team at Booth 91 and in the Container Zone at C16.

At this year's event, Peli BioThermal will present a selection of its flagship solutions, including the recently launched Crēdo Vault bulk shipper and Vēro One single-use curb-side recyclable dry ice shipper, both designed to deliver flexibility, performance, and reliability across the pharmaceutical cold chain.

The company will also highlight the DV10 dry vapor shipper, part of its expanded portfolio following the 2025 acquisition of evo, alongside the unveiling of its latest innovation, the new SmartCap for DV10 dewars. This next-generation SmartCap enhances visibility and reliability with at-a-glance status updates, embedded charging, and improved traceability. Proven to deliver up to +12% improvement in upright performance and over 8 days of performance on-side, it is designed to reduce risk and protect critical cell and gene therapy shipments.

"Our focus has always been on partnership, working closely with our customers to solve real-world challenges across the supply chain," said Sam Herbert, CEO. "Innovation is at the core of what we do, and the continued evolution of our portfolio reflects that commitment, delivering solutions that not only perform but truly meet the needs of an increasingly complex and critical healthcare landscape."

In addition to product showcases, Peli BioThermal will be actively engaging with attendees throughout the event, including hosting a masterclass session, "Less Stress, More Value: The Power of Partnership in Healthcare Supply Chains," speaking in the Innovation Zone on "The Most Fragile Supply Chain in Healthcare—Now Smarter: Introducing the new DV10 SmartCap," and co-hosting happy hours with OnAsset and TemperPack.

These sessions and events provide opportunities for industry professionals to connect, share insights, and explore the future of temperature-controlled logistics.

Visit Peli BioThermal at Booth 91 and Container Zone C16 to connect with the team and learn more about its latest innovations.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the global partner to the life sciences industry, providing temperature-controlled packaging and services that protect pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies during transport. With a worldwide network of service centers and proven solutions covering all temperature ranges, Peli BioThermal supports clinical trials, commercial distribution, and emerging therapies, helping ensure medicines reach patients safely.

For more information, visit www.pelibiothermal.com.

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