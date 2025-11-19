Peli BioThermal Welcomes John Tobin as Chief Human Resources Officer

Experienced people and transformation leader to drive global talent strategy and organizational growth

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal today announced the appointment of John Tobin as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Based in Leighton Buzzard, UK, Tobin will join the Executive Leadership Team with responsibility for global people strategy, leadership development, culture, and organizational scalability as the company enters its next phase of growth.

John Tobin, PBT's new CHRO

Tobin brings more than 20 years of international experience building high-performing, purpose-driven organizations across the logistics, technology, and data sectors. Known for combining strategic vision with operational delivery, he has led global HR, talent, and change programs supporting workforces of more than 3,000 employees across multiple regions.

Throughout his career, he has developed and implemented people strategies that strengthen capability, elevate employee experience, and enable business transformation — expertise that will be instrumental as Peli BioThermal continues to expand its portfolio of temperature-controlled solutions and services for the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector.

"John's approach to building scalable teams, culture, and leadership aligns perfectly with where our business is heading," said Sam Herbert, CEO of Peli BioThermal. "Having worked with John before, I'm excited to be partnering with him again. His experience will help us strengthen our organization from the inside out — supporting innovation, growth, and the mission that drives our work every day."

"This is a pivotal moment for Peli BioThermal, with growth, innovation and transformation happening across the business," Tobin said. "I'm excited to partner with all our teams around the world to strengthen our culture, develop talent and build the capabilities that will support our ambition and scalability. There is real momentum here, and I'm looking forward to helping shape an environment where people can thrive and our mission can accelerate."

The Chief Human Resources Officer role is newly created to support Peli BioThermal's continued expansion and global talent strategy. His appointment reinforces the company's commitment to investing in people, culture and leadership during a period of strong growth.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the global leader in temperature-controlled logistics solutions, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of single-use and reusable products and services for the life sciences industry. Backed by Peli's decades-long reputation for dependability, quality, and innovation, Peli BioThermal solutions help protect life-saving medicines as they move through the global cold chain. For more information, visit www.pelibiothermal.com.

