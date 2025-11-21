Pelican Energy Partners Announces Acquisition of Hanna Cylinders, a Global Provider of Heavy-Duty Hydraulic and Pneumatic Cylinders

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Energy Partners ("Pelican") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hanna Cylinders ("Hanna"). Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, Hanna is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders designed for high-performance industrial applications.

Hanna will serve as a strategic platform within Pelican's investment strategy that is focused on highly specialized manufacturing and equipment suppliers serving critical nuclear infrastructure and energy markets. The acquisition underscores Pelican's commitment to strengthening a secure, fully domestic supply chain for U.S. nuclear operators and industrial sectors.

"Hanna Cylinders represents an ideal platform for Pelican due to its deep technical capability, longstanding customer relationships, and culture built on quality products and innovation," said Walter Weathers, Managing Director of Pelican Energy Partners. "As demand across the broader energy and infrastructure sectors continues to grow, the need to support and scale suppliers of critical and highly specialized equipment has never been more important. We look forward to supporting Hanna's continued growth, innovation, and operational excellence."

For more than a century, Hanna Cylinders has earned a reputation for engineering excellence and dependable performance. Their product portfolio includes custom and standard cylinder configurations built to withstand demanding operating conditions, precise motion control requirements, and stringent safety specifications.

"I am pleased to share this exciting next chapter in Hanna's history," said Tim Barefoot, President of Hanna Cylinders. "This investment aligns with our growth strategy that will allow us to expand operations, optimize production and engineering capabilities, and continue advancing our custom cylinder technologies. We remain committed to delivering the high-quality, dependable products and technical expertise our customers have relied on for decades."

Hanna will continue to operate under its existing name and brand, led by its current management team. Reed Smith acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners, and Law Offices of Anthony F. Newton served as legal counsel to Hanna.

About Hanna Cylinders

Hanna Cylinders is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders designed for high-performance industrial applications. With more than 100 years of experience, Hanna serves OEM and aftermarket customers across construction, material handling, agriculture, mining, automotive, marine, oil and gas, nuclear energy, and general industrial sectors. Hanna's engineering and manufacturing teams specialize in custom and configurable cylinder technologies designed for durability and precision in the most demanding operating environments.

For more information about Hanna, visit www.hannacylinders.com.

About Pelican Energy Partners

Pelican Energy Partners specializes in strategic investments in small to mid-sized, high-growth energy equipment and service companies within the oil & gas and nuclear sectors. Since its founding in 2011, the firm has raised over $1 billion in committed capital and has successfully realized more than 15 investments. Pelican is currently investing from its fourth fund which is dedicated to supporting and advancing companies that provide critical services and products to the nuclear power industry; an essential component in maintaining and enhancing the existing nuclear energy infrastructure.

For more information on Pelican Energy Partners, visit www.pelicanenergypartners.com.

