Pelican Energy Partners Announces Acquisition of Lancs Industries

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Energy Partners ("Pelican") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lancs Industries ("Lancs" or the "Company").  Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lancs is a provider of radiation containment and shielding solutions to the U.S. Department of Energy nuclear waste remediation, commercial nuclear power, U.S. Navy, National Laboratory, and pharmaceutical sectors. Founded in 1974, Lancs is proud to celebrate 50 years of innovation and excellence as a pioneer in radiation protection products, containment equipment, and other safety gear for the nuclear industry, including lead and lead-free shielding products.

Sam Veselka, a Managing Director of Pelican, stated, "Pelican is excited to partner with Lancs in the next stage of their journey. The Company is a highly regarded supplier of radiation containment and shielding solutions to critical customers in the nuclear supply chain. We aim to drive growth and create new jobs in Albuquerque, reinforcing the area's long legacy in nuclear energy."

Lewis Byrd, President of Lancs stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Pelican Energy Partners. Pelican's dedication to the nuclear energy sector and their leadership's extensive experience in operating and scaling businesses make them the perfect partner for Lancs."

For more information on Lancs please visit: https://www.lancsindustries.com/ 

McGuireWoods LLP acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners, and Cairncross & Hempelmann PS served as legal counsel to Lancs Industries.

About Pelican Energy Partners
Pelican Energy Partners is a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in strategic investments in small to middle-market, high-growth potential energy service and equipment companies. The firm makes investments in energy equipment and service companies in the oil and gas and nuclear sectors.

