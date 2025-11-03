Pelican Expands ATX Series with New ATX 30 and 'Iron Clay' Colorway

The Global Leader in Protective Solutions Launches New Large Checked Luggage Size and Rugged, Earth-Toned Finish

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products, Inc. , the global leader in advanced protective cases and high-performance gear, today announced the ATX 30, a new large checked luggage size, and Iron Clay, a distinctive new colorway, expanding the award-winning ATX Series – winner of the 2025 Travel Goods Association (TGA) Production Innovation Award.

The ATX (Adventure Travel Crossover) Series is Pelican's hard-sided travel solution engineered for lightweight strength, smart organization, and checkpoint-ready convenience. It's built for travelers who demand protection with purpose – gear that goes where others won't.

With the introduction of ATX 30, travelers now have expanded packing capacity without compromising Pelican's signature durability or performance. Iron Clay, the newest colorway, draws its inspiration from desert soil, canyon walls, and red clay roads – elements that reflect both resilience and refined simplicity.

Together, ATX 30 and Iron Clay represent Pelican's evolution in protection and design, merging toughness with sophistication, and function with style.

"ATX is our modern expression of what Pelican stands for: purpose-driven protection built for real adventures," said Shawn LaRowe, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Pelican Products. "With the ATX 30 and Iron Clay, we wanted to create something that feels rugged yet refined; a travel companion that's as dependable as it is distinctive."

Arriving in time for the busiest travel season of the year, the ATX 30 continues Pelican's mission to equip travelers who live with intention and move with confidence. The Iron Clay finish adds depth and personality, durable enough to echo off-road adventures, yet polished enough to turn heads in airport terminals.

Pelican first launched the ATX Series in January 2025 as part of its TRVL Collection, combining the protective DNA of Pelican Air cases with an intuitive, travel-ready layout. Each case is precision-engineered to perform from departure to destination with no compromises.

The new ATX 30 and Iron Clay collection, available across the ATX Series, is available November 3 at www.pelican.com .

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has been the driving force in combining innovation, organization, and customization when serious protection is required. From the original PELICAN PROTECTOR™ series, through to the PELICAN STORM™, PELICAN VAULT™, and the innovative PELICAN AIR™ series, Pelican has been the choice of Protectors, Defenders, Responders, Explorers, Creators, Innovators, Researchers, Builders, and Collectors. Pelican has also successfully expanded into advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration, and related protective accessories. Based in Torrance, California, Pelican has a global footprint with sales, service, and manufacturing centers around the world. In Europe, the company does business under Peli Products, S.L.U.

Pelican's reputation continues to go from strength to strength with their 'Built to Protect... to equip for the mission' obsession. For more information, visit www.pelican.com

SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.