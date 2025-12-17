Pelican Landing Hosts a Holiday Masquerade Ball to Benefit Wreaths Across America

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care transformed into a magical scene last week, hosting residents, associates, family and friends for an enchanted Holiday Masquerade Ball benefitting Wreaths Across America.

Elegant ladies and dapper gentleman arrived to a dazzling red carpet entrance complete with twinkling lights and flurries of snow. The hallways of Pelican Landing were adorned with elaborately decorated Christmas trees, festive decor, and beautifully themed wreaths to enliven the spirit of the season. One resident exclaimed, "I feel like I am at the Ritz-Carlton!"

Guests joyfully posed amongst the cheerful backdrops, sipping spirits and sampling passed hors d'oeuvres, while enjoying the smooth tunes of live musician Fred Cavese. From the garlands and table settings to the jolly visit from Mr. Santa Claus, no detail was spared in the magic of the evening. Chef Manny delivered an exquisitely plated culinary experience for guests and the crowd delighted in the raffling of holiday wreaths to benefit an extraordinary cause, Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization dedicated to adorning the graves of our nation's fallen heroes with wreaths each year. No matter where they served or how, Wreaths Across America strives to ensure that no one is forgotten. In 2024, over three million sponsored veterans' wreaths were placed on headstones of our nation's service members at 4,909 participating locations. More than four million volunteers helped place wreaths, thanks to the support of more than 7,400 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and in-kind donations.

"Our team is dedicated to serving our seniors with honor by providing exceptional experiences and care," says Executive Director James Brassard. "It is even more impactful to align our mission with Wreaths Across America this season in paying tribute to the millions of military heroes who rest in honored glory."

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity" initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care is a multi-award winning community operated by Watercrest Senior Living. The community recently earned the 800 Award in 2025 by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management, as well as three years of recognition by U.S. News & World Report as a best senior living community. Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group