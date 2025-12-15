Watercrest Spanish Springs Decks the Halls to Benefit Wreaths Across America

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving and the residents and associates of Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care warmly embraced the sentiment with a festive holiday celebration benefiting Wreaths Across America.

Watercrest Spanish Springs hosted a spirited Festival of Wreaths event where guests enjoyed live music, seasonal hors d'oeuvres and sweet treats, and an auction of elaborately decorated wreaths decking the halls of their beautiful senior living community. The themed wreaths were generously donated and auctioned off to benefit Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization dedicated to adorning the graves of our nation's fallen heroes with wreaths each year. No matter where they served or how, Wreaths Across America strives to ensure that no one is forgotten. In 2024, over three million sponsored veterans' wreaths were placed on headstones of our nation's service members at 4,909 participating locations. More than four million volunteers helped place wreaths, a third of whom were children. This was accomplished with the support of more than 7,400 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and in-kind donations from the transportation industry across the country.

"We are honored to celebrate the holiday season with our residents in our Watercrest communities while contributing to an organization dedicated to Remember, Honor and Teach the mission of paying tribute to the millions of military heroes who rest in honored glory," says Sheena Jeffries, Director of Resident and Family Experience.

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity" initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an award-winning senior living community previously named a "2025 Best Assisted Living" and "2023 Best Memory Care" by U.S. News & World Report and a "2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Community" by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards. The upscale senior living community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Seniors enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, diverse culinary options and advanced industry training.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community at 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

