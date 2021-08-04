Pelican Receives Workforce Training Grant for their South Deerfield, Massachusetts Location

"We're grateful to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for the work they do to help local businesses thrive through a focus on employees," said Chris Favreau, Vice President and General Manager at Pelican. "Our employees are the reason we can deliver quality products and services our customers count on to protect their most valuable assets. We look forward to providing our employees with this valuable learning experience."

The Workforce Training Grant helps Pelican continue its commitment to quality, as well as grow the skills of its 400 employees and improve the work environment. The company will use the grant to provide training including:

Leader Effectiveness Training with Application

Team Involvement Problem Solving

Kaizen Training

Geometric Dimensioning & Tolerance (GD&T)

Blueprint Reading

Total Preventative Maintenance (TPM)

AIM Front Line Leadership

This project is funded by a Workforce Training Fund grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The grant program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation.

To learn more about Pelican visit www.pelican.com.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and twelve manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com .

