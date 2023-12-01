Pelican Launches Adventure Case Series

Journey anywhere with this durable, portable, 
and adventure-ready collection.

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products, Inc., a global leader in rugged, mission-critical protective cases, coolers, outdoor accessories, and temperature-controlled packaging, announced today the release of the Adventure case series. These durable cases are portable and versatile to store gear for a variety of activities.

Adventure cases are an ideal solution to keep your clothing, tools, and valuables dry and dust-free. Gear is secured with built-in lock hasps and steel latches. An interior tray and optional MOLLE panel keep items organized. The Adventure cases are engineered for durability with rotomolded construction.

The collection includes two sizes: 50L and 80L. Both sizes are compact allowing for storage in a truck bed or trunk of an SUV. These cases complement Pelican's Cargo cases, which are designed to mount to the exterior of a vehicle.

Whether camping in the mountains, off-roading in the desert, or fishing on the lake, transport gear with the Adventure cases.

About Pelican Products
Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, life sciences, industrial, entertainment, and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 27 countries, with 23 international sales offices and eleven manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. and the division that manufactures temperature-controlled packaging for the healthcare industry does business worldwide under the brand Peli BioThermal. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

