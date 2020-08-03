Pella Announces Hope at Work Contest

PELLA, Iowa, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the time to show support for organizations that have gone above and beyond to care for their local communities. Pella Corporation and The Rolscreen Foundation are awarding one deserving organization with $50,000. Public voting is open now.

The Hope at Work contest is part of the company's #BuildingHope campaign which highlights the ways people are connecting with each other and giving back to their communities while physical connection remains a challenge.

Organizations were nominated by Pella branches across the United States, with finalists selected by leaders from across the company. When faced with adversity these organizations have risen to the occasion providing families with food after a loss of work, making personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers or writing positive messages on their city's sidewalks.

"Building hope takes a vision, hard work and all of us. Our team members have been producing face shields for frontline healthcare workers with the company's 3D printing capabilities in Pella, Shenandoah and Sioux Center, Iowa. We know firsthand that when we do our part, we can create a better tomorrow. We want to recognize organizations that are doing the same," said Nicolle Picray, Public Relations and Brand Communications Manager, Pella Corporation.

Pella Corporation is asking the public to vote for one of 26 organizations that best demonstrates going above and beyond. After the public voting closes, the organization with the most votes will receive the $50,000 award. Voting is open now at pella.com/buildinghope and closes August 24, 2020. All voters will be required to enter their email addresses and can vote one time per day during the voting timeframe.

The finalist organizations include:

ARKANSAS

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth – Little Rock, AR

Ozarks Regional YMCA – Little Rock, AR

CALIFORNIA

Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego – San Diego, CA

COLORADO

Energy Resource Center – Colorado Springs, CO

GEORGIA

Homeaid Atlanta – Atlanta, GA

ILLINOIS

Eastern Illinois Foodbank – Champaign, IL

IOWA

Wildwood Hills Ranch – Des Moines, IA

Heartland Counseling Services – Sioux City, IA

MARYLAND

Communities In Schools of Virginia – Mid-Atlantic (MD, DE, VA)

MASSACHUSETTS

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Boston – Boston, MA

MICHIGAN

Kids Food Basket – Grand Rapids, MI

MISSOURI

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City – Kansas City, MO

NEW YORK

Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region – Albany, NY

OHIO

Cleveland Food Bank – Cleveland, OH

Mid-Ohio Food Bank – Columbus, OH

OKLAHOMA

Infant Crisis Services, Inc. – Oklahoma City, OK

The Genesis Project – Oklahoma City, OK

Pivot – Tulsa, OK

PENNSYLVANIA

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA

TENNESSEE

Patriot Foundation – Nashville, TN

TEXAS

Mobile Loaves and Fishes – Austin, TX

Spurs Give – San Antonio, TX

WISCONSIN

Green Bay Rugby Club – Green Bay, WI

The Brigade – Green Bay, WI

CANADA

Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue – Calgary, AB , Canada

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 7,000 people with 17 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com.

