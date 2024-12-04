Pella Corporation Announces Emily Videtto as President and Chief Operating Officer

PELLA, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Videtto as president and chief operating officer, reporting to Tim Yaggi, Pella's chief executive officer. While Emily will continue to oversee sales and marketing, general management, and innovation, her expanded responsibilities will include manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain.

Emily brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of success. Throughout her tenure at Pella, she has played a key role in diversifying Pella's sales channels, building the company's brands, enhancing the product portfolio, and driving above-market growth. Emily's leadership was instrumental in introducing award-winning innovations like the Hidden Screen, Easy-Slide Operator, and Steady Set Installation System. She is also deeply committed to Pella's culture and demonstrates a genuine care for its people, customers and communities.

Yaggi commented, "Emily's vision, leadership, and dedication have been pivotal to our success. Her appointment as president and COO is a testament to her outstanding contributions and our confidence in her ability to lead Pella into the future."

"I am truly honored to serve in this role and be a part of an organization and team I deeply believe in. As we approach our 100th anniversary next year, we are not only reflecting on our rich legacy but are also strategically positioned for continued leadership in our industry. We remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers and fostering brighter futures for our team members, partners, and communities for years to come," Videtto shared.

Beyond Pella, Emily serves on the board of directors for American Woodmark Corporation. She is also the chair of the Window & Door Manufacturers Association (WDMA), further showcasing her industry leadership.

Before joining Pella, Emily held progressive leadership roles at GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer, where she rose to the position of VP of Residential Marketing and New Product Development.

About Pella Corporation

Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 18 manufacturing locations and 250 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit https://www.pella.com/

