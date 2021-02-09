Pella Corporation Named One of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes

PELLA, Iowa, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation was ranked among the top manufacturers on Forbes' list of America's Best Large Employers for 2021.

"This recognition is a clear indication that our commitment to a caring culture is impactful. Our team members shape the future of our organization, and our continued success rests on the ability to attract and retain the most talented people. That is why we will continue to support and implement initiatives that make Pella a great place to work," said John Bollman, chief human resources officer, Pella Corporation.

The company's average team member tenure is nine years, with some Pella team members serving 50 years or more. Pella attributes the retention to their caring culture as well a focus on career development for everyone. Competitive benefits such as retirement contributions that do not require an employee match are also contributing factors.

Responding to the pandemic reinforced Pella's commitment to caring for its team members. At the onset of the pandemic precautions were quickly established to protect the health and safety of Pella's team members and the communities in which they operate. In addition, a COVID-19 leave policy and financial relief program was offered to team members prior to the availability federal programs. Pella's leave program covered COVID-19 health-related absences and primary caregiver leave when schools and daycares were closed. Pella assisted nearly 2,000 team members through this program.

Pella regularly looks for opportunities to serve the communities in which its team members live, work and play. Pella's philanthropic arm, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, partners with its team members to increase their collective impact through its dollars-for-doers volunteerism and charitable donation matching gift programs. These programs provide team members a way to direct the resources of the Foundation toward projects and charities that are important to them. As a result, nearly $1.6 million was contributed to non-profit organizations across the country in 2020.

This recognition is the latest Pella has earned nationally as an employer of choice. Most recently the company was named an Employees' Choice Best Place to Work in 2020 by Glassdoor and Pella's CEO Tim Yaggi was recognized as an Employees' Choice Top CEO in 2019 by Glassdoor.

Forbes Best Employer Survey Methodology

Forbes selected the top large company honorees from an independent survey sample of U.S. employees who work for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

Respondents rated how strongly they would recommend their employer and other employers in their industry. Questions were related to culture, benefits, growth, development potential, and new for this year, a company's ability to adapt to sudden changes in its business development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forbes' list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations. In total, more than 50,000 employees in 25 different industries were asked open-ended questions regarding their own employers.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 8,000 people with 18 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com

