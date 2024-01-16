Pella Corporation Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for the Second Year in a Row

News provided by

Pella Corporation

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

This award recognizes Pella's commitment to fostering a caring and inclusive environment 

PELLA, Iowa, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation today announced its second consecutive recognition as one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024. This achievement highlights Pella's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace that values diversity, building upon its previous recognition in 2023.

"We are honored to once again be named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. This recognition reflects our continuous journey to build an inclusive environment that encourages collaboration and drives growth," said Karmen Gardner, Head of Culture, DEI, Engagement & Corporate Communications at Pella Corporation. "We believe that different perspectives, backgrounds and experiences not only enrich our company culture but also propel us towards creative and innovative business solutions. Our commitment to DEI is a core aspect of our business strategy. It's about creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, heard, and empowered to reach their full potential."

Since its inception in 1925, Pella Corporation has consistently worked towards building a people-focused workplace culture rooted in caring deeply, learning continuously, and achieving results that go beyond. This commitment earned Pella other notable recognitions in 2023, including being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek and listed among Best-in-State Employers by Forbes.

To determine the most diverse workplaces, Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group thoroughly examined publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey conducted among a diverse group of employees at companies in the U.S. Respondents shared insights into corporate culture, working environments and other aspects of both their own companies and others they were familiar with, resulting in over 1.5 million company reviews.

To learn more about a career at Pella visit, pella.com/about/careers/.

About Pella Corporation 
Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 19 manufacturing locations and 250 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com

SOURCE Pella Corporation

Also from this source

Pella Corporation Completes Acquisition of Lawson Industries Inc.

Pella Corporation Completes Acquisition of Lawson Industries Inc.

Pella Corporation announced today that it has completed the acquisition of aluminum window and door manufacturer Lawson Industries, Inc. The closing...
Pella's Popular Hidden Screen Expands to Lifestyle Series Wood Windows, Available Exclusively at Lowe's

Pella's Popular Hidden Screen Expands to Lifestyle Series Wood Windows, Available Exclusively at Lowe's

Pella Corporation's game-changing Hidden Screen innovation is now available to more customers, thanks to a partnership with Lowe's, the exclusive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.