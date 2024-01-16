Pella Corporation Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for the Second Year in a Row

This award recognizes Pella's commitment to fostering a caring and inclusive environment

PELLA, Iowa, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation today announced its second consecutive recognition as one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024 . This achievement highlights Pella's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace that values diversity, building upon its previous recognition in 2023.

"We are honored to once again be named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. This recognition reflects our continuous journey to build an inclusive environment that encourages collaboration and drives growth," said Karmen Gardner, Head of Culture, DEI, Engagement & Corporate Communications at Pella Corporation. "We believe that different perspectives, backgrounds and experiences not only enrich our company culture but also propel us towards creative and innovative business solutions. Our commitment to DEI is a core aspect of our business strategy. It's about creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, heard, and empowered to reach their full potential."

Since its inception in 1925, Pella Corporation has consistently worked towards building a people-focused workplace culture rooted in caring deeply, learning continuously, and achieving results that go beyond. This commitment earned Pella other notable recognitions in 2023, including being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek and listed among Best-in-State Employers by Forbes.

To determine the most diverse workplaces, Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group thoroughly examined publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey conducted among a diverse group of employees at companies in the U.S. Respondents shared insights into corporate culture, working environments and other aspects of both their own companies and others they were familiar with, resulting in over 1.5 million company reviews.

About Pella Corporation

Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 19 manufacturing locations and 250 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com

