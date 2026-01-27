PELLA'S 2026 DESIGN TRENDS REPORT REVEALS WHAT'S SHAPING THE FUTURE OF WINDOWS AND DOORS

The annual report identifies four key themes shaping consumer expectations and influencing window and door decisions in 2026

PELLA, Iowa, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation released its annual 2026 Trends Report, offering a forward-looking view into how shifting consumer expectations, climate considerations, and performance demands are influencing window and door decisions across the industry.

Developed by Pella's innovation, design, and product teams, the report identifies four key trends shaping residential design and construction in the year ahead: Selective Retreat, Resilient Choices, Soulful Spaces, and Curated Where It Counts. Together, these themes reflect a broader industry shift toward homes that prioritize longevity, intentional design, and solutions tailored to how people live today.

"Trends are truly a design response to our changing modern life," said Jenn Tuetken, Director of Innovation, Design and Brand Experience at Pella. "Our annual Trends Report translates cultural and industry signals into thoughtful design. This year's themes reflect a shift from what's trending today to what endures — windows and doors that support well-being, adapt to regional climate challenges, and play a meaningful role in modern everyday life."

Homeowners and professionals are asking deeper questions to achieve architectural solutions that feel authentic while still being luxurious, value quality over quantity, and are mindfully planned for longevity and long-term well-being.

The 2026 Trends Report draws on a wide range of inputs, including industry research, design and architecture conferences, macro trend forecasting, and insights from Pella's product and field teams. Rather than focusing solely on aesthetics, the report connects broader societal and environmental forces to practical implications for window and door performance, materials, installation, and customization.

Key takeaways from the report include:

A growing emphasis on purpose-driven spaces that support focus, rest, and daily rituals

Increased demand for resilient, durable solutions that address climate, energy performance, and long-term use

A shift toward intentional customization, where personalization feels curated rather than overwhelming

Greater recognition of the role windows and doors play in shaping comfort, protection, and connection to the outdoors

The 2026 Trends Report reflects Pella's continued investment in innovation and the teams behind it. As a century-old manufacturer, Pella brings deep industry experience together with forward-looking insight — helping move the window and door category forward through thoughtful design, performance, and leadership.

The full Pella 2026 Trends Report is available here.

