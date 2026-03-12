Pellera Technologies Awarded the Palo Alto Networks 2025 North America Small-Medium Business Partner of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, is pleased to announce it has received the Palo Alto Networks 2025 Business Partner of the Year for North America in the Small-Medium business category.

These annual awards recognize an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to customer security over the past fiscal year. To ensure a rigorous and objective selection process, this year's recipients were determined through a data-driven methodology that evaluated partners across a comprehensive set of key performance indicators, including:

Performance: Bookings volume & growth, new customer growth, partner-initiated business, and deal volume & growth

Strategic Engagement: Demonstrated acquisition of net-new logos and success in partner-initiated business and pipeline development

Receiving Palo Alto Networks' North America SMB Partner of the Year for 2025 is a defining moment for Pellera, as it reinforces the partnership between the two organizations in leading the next era of cybersecurity. By aligning Pellera's 350+ Account Executives around Cortex and XSIAM, the company is driving meaningful transformation across commercial and enterprise segments. Together, Pellera and Palo Alto are shaping how modern enterprises adopt AI-powered protection, strengthening the goal of building one of the most impactful cybersecurity partnerships in the industry.

"In cybersecurity, a trusted partner ecosystem is the engine that drives security transformations throughout the entire customer journey," said Simone Gammeri, Chief Partnerships Officer at Palo Alto Networks. "Our partners are more than just a route to market; they are essential to helping customers modernize their infrastructure and adopt the AI-powered, platform-based security needed for today's scale. We're proud to recognize [Partner Name] as [Award Name], celebrating their role in evolving our customers' security infrastructure and solving complex security challenges together."

"Being named Palo Alto Networks' North America SMB Partner of the Year for 2025 is a defining moment for our organization and a true testament to the strength of our partnership," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies. "Our commitment to Palo Alto and success in the cybersecurity space was recently exemplified when we closed the largest SLED XSIAM transaction in Palo Alto history, exceeding $25 million, demonstrating our ability to deliver platform-led results at scale. Our deep investment in technical expertise ensures our clients achieve secure outcomes, not just adopt new products. Together, we are shaping the future of AI-powered cybersecurity."

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here—with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive. Visit pellera.com to learn more.

