Pellera Technologies Wins Innovation Partner of the Year for Americas USA East Area at Cisco Partner Summit 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Pellera Technologies, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as Innovation Partner of the Year, Americas USA East Region for its performance, leadership, and best practices as a Cisco partner during this year's Cisco Partner Summit.

Recipients of Cisco Partner Summit Awards are top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities, and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers. The awards recognize partners for their achievements within specific technology categories and markets across the world. Award recipients are selected by a group of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

As a Cisco Gold Partner, Pellera Technologies leverages its deep expertise across Cisco's comprehensive portfolio to empower businesses with transformative networking, security, and collaboration solutions. The company's proprietary AIM (advise, implement, manage) approach bridges strategy and technology, enabling enterprise clients to unlock the full potential of Cisco's innovations while driving measurable business momentum.

"Being named Cisco's Innovation Partner of the Year validates Pellera's unwavering commitment to innovation and our people-first approach to technology solutions," said Greg Berard, CEO of Pellera Technologies. "This award reflects not only our technical excellence with Cisco but also our dedication to empowering our customers to achieve transformative results through collaborative partnership. We're excited for the future of Pellera and Cisco's partnership and to build momentum together."

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here—with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies