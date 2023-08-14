Peloton and YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Community Health, Wellbeing, and Engagement

Collaboration includes an introduction to the Peloton App to complement workouts at the YMCA, Peloton Bikes at select locations, and kick-off community event

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago today announced the launch of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing community health and wellbeing, increasing member and community access to best-in-class fitness programming, and closing racial health and opportunity gaps across communities.

Through the partnership, YMCA of Metro Chicago members at select locations now have access to Peloton's innovative programs, equipment, instruction, and coaching that empowers users to establish individualized health, fitness, and lifestyle solutions across user age, location, or previous familiarity with Peloton.

"We are thrilled to partner with the YMCA of Metro Chicago to help continue our efforts of increasing accessibility to fitness and meeting you at every stage of your fitness journey," said Greg Hybl, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Commercial and Corporate Wellness at Peloton. "Peloton and the YMCA share a mission to help people live their healthiest and happiest lives, building active, supportive communities that empower and bring out the best in our members through efficient, impactful, entertaining and community driven workout experiences that meet their needs."

In addition to designated spaces for Y members to try free workouts on the Peloton App at the Lake View YMCA, four YMCA of Metro Chicago locations have been outfitted with 12 total Peloton Bikes situated in specially designed, co-branded, experiential spaces. Fry Family YMCA in the western suburbs, McCormick YMCA in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, Sage YMCA in the northwest suburbs, and South Side YMCA in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood were strategically chosen as pilot locations for their geographic and demographic diversity and opportunity for community impact.

A special Adult Day Camp launch event celebrating the partnership and its impact will be held Saturday, August 19, at the McCormick YMCA from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature fitness and day-camp activities, healthy snacks, special guest appearances, a health and wellbeing panel discussion, and more. Additional details and registration information are available at ymcachicago.org/adultdaycamp.

"Both the Y and Peloton are known industry leaders in strengthening our communities' holistic wellbeing and in working to break down barriers — real or perceived — that members of our communities face in the health, fitness, and lifestyle spaces," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metro Chicago. "Through this partnership and the upcoming launch event, we're going to demonstrate that world-class health and wellbeing opportunities can truly be, in the words of Peloton, 'for anyone, anywhere.'"

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has nearly 7 Million Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 centers, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at ymcachicago.org.

