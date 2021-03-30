Pelton Shepherd Launches New Website And Updated Brand Showcasing Its Unique Cold Chain Solutions

"Pelton Shepherd, a leading cold chain solutions company, today announced a new website and updated brand." Tweet this

In addition to its new website and brand, Pelton Shepherd has responded to the evolving needs of its customers by streamlining the ease of its partnerships and introducing three new sub brands: TerraTemp, GlacierTemp, and CuraTemp, each of which is designed to address specific customer needs:

TerraTemp: Trusted when sustainability matters, TerraTemp products feature industry-leading innovations in energy efficiency, environmental safety and recyclability. This line includes Enviro Ice TM , which features a drain safe formula that can be used as plant food. Enviro Ice is also available in a -12°C formula that can serve as a safe alternative to dry ice.

"Whether you're a new customer, established partner, or the consumer at the end of the ice pack's journey, our goal is to ensure that your products arrive safely and at the correct temperature for the application you require," said Shepherd.

Customers are encouraged to explore the new website and brand experience with information about service offerings across the cold chain market at PeltonShepherd.com .

About Pelton Shepherd

Pelton Shepherd is a cold chain solutions company headquartered in Stockton, California, with a national network of more than 70 cold storage facilities and six manufacturing facilities in California, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Ohio and New Jersey. With the products, expertise and agility to create solutions in a rapidly changing world, the family-operated company is an industry leader with nimble partnerships, personalized service, and expertise that helps customers grow and succeed.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kathryn Glasshoff

[email protected]

312-815-5505

SOURCE Pelton Shepherd