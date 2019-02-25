Pence Wealth Management Announces That Laila Pence Heads Forbes Best In-State Wealth Advisors For Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pence Wealth Management ("the firm"), a registered investment advisor (RIA) and one of the nation's leading private wealth management firms, announced today that President and Co-Founder Laila Pence CFP®, a LPL Registered Principal, topped Forbes' ranking of Best In-State Wealth Advisors for Southern California. The rankings were compiled in conjunction with SHOOK Research, an organization primarily focused on the evaluation wealth managers. Meanwhile, the firm also said Ms. Pence will be a featured speaker tomorrow at the Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor Summit at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Ms. Pence said, "At Pence Wealth Management, we strive to help families and businesses achieve their financial goals by creating solutions for all stages of their lives, so I am deeply honored to be recognized as an industry leader on this prestigious ranking of advisors. As a woman and an immigrant who started out in America from scratch, I hope that this achievement inspires others in the profession, and that I can serve as a personal inspiration to anyone who has a servant's heart and wants to help others better their financial condition."

Today, her firm, which she runs with her husband, Dryden Pence, oversees approximately $1.5 billion in advisory and brokerage assets serviced through LPL Financial.

During the Summit, Ms. Pence will address other top advisors from across the nation, sharing her insights gleaned from more than 35 years in the wealth management industry. Other speakers at the event will come from organizations such as CNBC, BlackRock and the Wharton School of Finance. The Summit, which runs Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, is a venue for the country's highest-rated advisors and firms to share best practices.

SHOOK is an independent and objective organization that does not accept compensation from advisors, wealth management firms or the media in order to influence its ranking. The methodology of the In-State ranking involves nominations, an online survey, telephone interviews and in-person interviews onsite at advisors' location. Qualifications include advisor service model, compliance record, revenue production, client assets and years in business.

Ms. Pence concluded, "High-net-worth clients have no shortage of choices when seeking financial guidance, but only a few firms can deliver sophisticated and customized guidance on their full array of needs. I am proud to say that Pence Wealth Management is one of those firms."

About Pence Wealth Management

Based in Newport Beach, CA, Pence Wealth Management (PWM) is an independent wealth management firm with $1.5 billion in total client assets that delivers comprehensive financial guidance to high-net-worth individuals and families through sophisticated and highly integrated planning and investing strategies. Our team of professionals with Ph.D. and CFP® designations has expertise in retirement, financial planning, estate planning, investments and insurance. All Financial Consultants at Pence Wealth Management are Registered Representatives with, and securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA & SIPC . Financial Planning offered through Pence Wealth Management, a registered investment advisor and separate entity.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com .

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

Media Contact:

Chris Latham

Haven Tower Group

clatham@haventower.com

424-652-6520 ext. 105

SOURCE Pence Wealth Management