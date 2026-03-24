Pendo Lands on the 2026 Fast Company Most Innovative Companies List for "Breakthrough Launch" of Agent Analytics

Pendo joins Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more in annual recognition of global innovators.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, the product intelligence company, joins Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 list in the Enterprise category for its 2025 launch of Agent Analytics, the first-of-its-kind solution for measuring the performance, usage, and business impact of AI agents. According to Fast Company, Pendo earned the recognition for its "breakthrough launch" that "helps businesses understand how their customers actually use (and want to use) AI."

Unlike observability tools that stop when a conversation ends, Pendo's Agent Analytics shows the full user journey across apps and agents, spotting friction, reporting issues, and providing tools to improve the experience. Pendo measures more than 350 agents and 2.5 million prompts per week, helping companies around the world confidently launch and improve their agents and achieve ROI from AI investments.

"Agent Analytics is a massive unlock for any company building or deploying agents," said Pendo CEO Todd Olson Post this

"Agent Analytics is a massive unlock for any company building or deploying agents," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "It's the only way to understand if users are getting value from the AI innovation you're delivering. This recognition from Fast Company makes it clear that every company should factor the user experience as they invest in AI."

According to Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report, nearly 3 in 4 companies plan to deploy agentic AI over the next two years, but only 1 in 5 have a mature governance model for these agents. Agent Analytics goes beyond pre-launch testing, post-launch debugging, and basic software metrics. It reveals what happens in actual user workflows, allowing teams to see what users ask, how agents respond, and what happens next, and how that impacts retention, task completion, and productivity.

"Our software sits at the center of mission-critical logistics, so when we started building AI agents to handle complex workflows like ERP onboarding and transportation procurement, we couldn't afford mistakes," said Kevin Gaul, AVP of shipping products at RF-SMART and an early Agent Analytics customer. "Agent Analytics helps us test and validate agents before they go live, so we launch the ones that truly drive value for our customers."

The announcement comes as Pendo prepares to host a crowd of 2,000 in Raleigh, N.C., for its annual Pendomonium product festival March 25-26 at the Martin-Marietta Performing Arts Center. Register here to join the livestream of Olson's keynote address and learn about all of Pendo's latest innovations.

About Pendo

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Built on trillions of behavioral data points, Pendo's product intelligence platform helps companies understand how people use their products and ensure every digital experience delivers real value. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with 10 global offices. Learn more at pendo.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com. The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Pendo