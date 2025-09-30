Pendo Secures $100M Credit Facility to Accelerate Investments in AI

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, the world's first software experience management platform, today announced a $100 million syndicated credit facility led by J.P. Morgan to help accelerate product innovation, global expansion, and cement its position as a leader at the intersection of AI and software experience.

The news comes on the heels of Pendo's second AI acquisition in a year, and the launch of Pendo Agent Analytics , the first solution to measure AI agent performance. More than half of Pendo's thousands of customers are using its AI capabilities, momentum that has earned the company recognition as a finalist for AI Innovation of the Year in The 2025 A.I. Awards , a global program recognizing breakthroughs in AI.

"Companies are racing to get ROI from their AI investments, but falling short without data and tools to understand and improve how people are using AI and agents," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Pendo is rapidly evolving our platform so companies can understand user behavior on any software - traditional, conversational and agentic - and can leverage that data to drive outcomes from AI. With this new line of credit, we can move even faster to support our customers through their AI transformation."

Momentum from the first half of its fiscal year continues as Pendo prepares to announce its Autumn Release full of AI innovation during a virtual event on October 8. Pendo will then go on the road to showcase the new products and features during PendomoniumX events in San Francisco, Mexico City, London, and São Paulo. Learn more and register for an event at https://www.pendo.io/pendomonium/#pndmxCities .

About Pendo

At Pendo, we're on a mission to improve the world's experience with software. Thousands of global companies use Pendo to provide better software experiences for 900 million people every month. Our integrated Software Experience Management (SXM) platform manages the entire enterprise software asset: customer- and employee-facing applications; desktop and mobile platforms; and SaaS, AI, and agentic software. Learn more at pendo.com

SOURCE Pendo