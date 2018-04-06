Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events

"FirstEnergy's storm restoration process has been recognized by electric industry organizations for its effectiveness numerous times over the years, which is proof that these training exercises work," said Scott Wyman, regional president of Penelec. "The employee training, along with infrastructure investments and tree trimming, combine to help enhance service reliability for our customers."

A team of FirstEnergy and Penelec employees has been preparing for weeks for the drill, which will roughly follow the same time schedule and number of customer outages as an actual storm that occurred in the past. Storm drills are becoming more common in the utility industry in the wake of severe weather over the last several years.

Penelec serves approximately 600,000 customers in 31 Pennsylvania counties. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

