Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events

READING, Pa., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), will conduct an emergency readiness drill on April 10 to review the company's storm restoration process.
About 150 company employees from the Operations, Engineering, Communications, External Affairs, Customer Support, Facilities, Distribution and Transmission Control and Planning & Analysis groups will participate in the drill that will be held at Penelec's Distribution Control Center in Erie, Pa.
"FirstEnergy's storm restoration process has been recognized by electric industry organizations for its effectiveness numerous times over the years, which is proof that these training exercises work," said Scott Wyman, regional president of Penelec. "The employee training, along with infrastructure investments and tree trimming, combine to help enhance service reliability for our customers."
A team of FirstEnergy and Penelec employees has been preparing for weeks for the drill, which will roughly follow the same time schedule and number of customer outages as an actual storm that occurred in the past. Storm drills are becoming more common in the utility industry in the wake of severe weather over the last several years.
Penelec serves approximately 600,000 customers in 31 Pennsylvania counties. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.
FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.
