Penelec's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Reliability

Work includes trimming along nearly 4,200 miles of power lines

ERIE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelec, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), continues to conduct tree-trimming work in communities across its Pennsylvania service area as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages, especially those associated with severe weather.

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along about 700 miles of power lines in the Penelec service area as part of the company's $37.7 million vegetation management program for 2022. Penelec's program remains on track to complete an additional 3,500 miles of work by year end.

Conducted on a four-year cycle, the program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safe clearances around electrical equipment. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

"Penelec is committed to enhancing customer service reliability, and our vegetation management program is one of the most important things we do every year to help maintain our electric system and restore power more quickly after storms," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations.

This year, Penelec is scheduled to trim trees along power lines in the following counties and areas:

Bedford – Everett

– Blair – Altoona , East Freedom , Hollidaysburg , Tyrone

– , , , Bradford – Athens , East Smithfield , North Orwell , Sayre

– , , , Cambria – Cresson , Ebensburg , Lilly , Westmont

– , , , Westmont Clarion – Knox

– Clearfield – Dubois , Winburne

– , Center - Osceola Mills , Philipsburg

- , Crawford – Cambridge Springs , Conneautville , Geneva , Meadville , Union City

– , , , , Erie – Erie , Fairview , Harbor Creek, Waterford

– , , Harbor Creek, Forest – Crown , Marienville

– , Huntingdon – Mount Union , Spruce Creek , Saxton , Three Springs

– , , , Indiana – Clarksburg , Clymer , Indiana

– , , Jefferson – Big Run , Brookville , Punxsutawney

– , , McKean – Bradford , Eldred

– , Mifflin – Bellville

– Bellville Perry – Blain

– Somerset – Somerset , Windber

– , Susquehanna – Choconut Township , Montrose

– , Tioga – Blossburg , Niles Valley, Osceola , Westfield

– , Niles Valley, , Venango – Cherrytree Township, Cranberry , Franklin , Oil City , Rocky Grove

– Cherrytree Township, , , , Warren – Warren , Tidioute

– , Wayne – Lake Como

– Wyoming – Meshoppen

As part of its notification process, Penelec works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by qualified line clearance arborists under the company's direction, including Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Penn Line Service, Hazlett Tree Service, Townsend Tree Service, Lewis Tree Service, and Treesmiths.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr. A video explaining FirstEnergy's vegetation management techniques can also be found on YouTube.

