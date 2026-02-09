Stronger Poles, New Wire to Deliver More Reliable Power to Monmouth County

Upgrading 10 miles of existing power lines with stronger, modern wire.

Replacing older wooden poles with new, more durable ones made of wood, steel and wood‑laminated structures.

Adding a second set of lines along the corridor to offer multiple pathways to keep the power on when problems arise.

Construction began in mid‑2025 and is expected to be completed in the spring.

Built to Handle What's Ahead

These upgrades increase the capacity of the transmission system and provide a sturdier foundation for the area's growing energy needs.

Think of the work as upgrading from a two-lane road to a four-lane highway. With more capacity and stronger infrastructure, the system can better handle increased "traffic" and bounce back faster when issues occur.

Once completed, the upgrades will help:

Reduce the number of outages

Restore service faster when problems do arise.

Prepare for growing energy use in the area.

Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President of New Jersey: "Reliable power is essential for every home and business in Monmouth County, and these upgrades give our communities a stronger, more resilient electric system built for the future. By reinforcing this corridor with modern equipment and new backup lines, we're creating a stronger system that can better withstand storms and other conditions that lead to outages and will support the region's growth."

Part of a Bigger Investment in Reliability

This approximately $30 million project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's long-term investment program to modernize and strengthen the electric grid. FirstEnergy plans to invest $28 billion between 2025 and 2029 to build a smarter, more resilient grid that meets the evolving needs of communities across the service area.

JCP&L serves 1.2 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.