Penelope Bourbon announces annual release of Toasted Rye

Award-winning small-batch straight rye whiskey returns

ROSELLE, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelope's second release in its annual Straight Rye Whiskey Toasted Series is now available. The first-ever release of Penelope Toasted Rye Whiskey achieved high acclaim at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition by scoring 99 points and winning Double Gold.

Penelope Toasted Rye Whiskey (Batch 24-304) is on shelf now with a limited allocation of 9,000 (6-in) cases at a minimum suggested retail price of $74.99 per 750mL bottle.

This year's expression is the result of finishing a very special, hand-selected 95% rye and 5% malted barley mash bill in new freshly toasted barrels. Penelope Toasted Rye Whiskey (Batch 24-304) is on shelf now with a limited allocation of 9,000 (6-in) cases at a minimum suggested retail price of $74.99 per 750mL bottle.

"After what we achieved with last year's release, we are really excited for our second installment," said Michael Paladini, founder of Penelope Bourbon. "Our first Toasted Rye scored 99 points at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and we're confident this release will be equally well received."

Penelope Toasted Rye features a layered aroma on the nose with bold, sweet butterscotch and a body of vanilla and toasted marshmallow balanced with notes of light tobacco and fruit. Toasted Rye's long finish has a sweet dessert character with orange peel and subtle spice.

"After aging the rye whiskey for six years prior to finishing, this year's release resulted in a profile that we believe will really stand out," said Daniel Polise, founder and master blender of Penelope Bourbon. "The char 2 profile of the finishing barrels used brought out rich butterscotch notes to the blend of selected barrels, adding additional layers and depth to a great rye whiskey."

A product locator for the Penelope family of bourbons can be found here.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has been one of the country's fastest-growing whiskey brands. Named after founder Michael Paladini's daughter, Penelope boasts a series of straight bourbon and rye whiskey expressions that are all uniquely blended and finished. Remarkably smooth and flavorful, Penelope is perfect whether sipping neat or mixing in a cocktail.

Penelope's core expressions, Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect and Toasted Bourbon, have received over 40 combined awards and industry accolades. In 2024, the brand won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Barrel Strength (96 points) and Toasted Rye (99 points); Double Platinum at the ASCOT Awards for Barrel Strength; and Double Gold for Rio and an Innovation Award for Toasted at the SIP Awards.

In addition to its cornerstone expressions, Penelope continues to introduce new and innovative limited releases within its Cooper Series, Limited Releases and Founders Reserve lines.

Today, Penelope Bourbon is sold in 47 states and three countries. Proving that with enough love, care and hard work, anything is possible.

For more information about Penelope, please visit penelopebourbon.com and follow on social media @penelopebourbon (Instagram / Facebook).

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Penelope Bourbon