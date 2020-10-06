Penelope Bourbon Announces Limited Release Of Rosé Cask Finish

RUMSON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning bourbon whiskey brand Penelope Bourbon announced today the limited release of its newest bourbon, Rosé Cask Finish, one of the first bourbons to be finished in French rosé wine casks. The 94-proof spirit boasts a unique alliance between straight bourbon whiskey and 100% Grenache Rosé, which combine to offer an unforgettable flavor profile with notes of candied fruit, caramel, and vanilla. The bottle can be served at room temperature like traditional bourbon, though Penelope suggests trying it chilled, as one would a bottle of rosé.

Penelope's Rosé Cask Finish began shipping to U.S. retailers today and will be available in mid-October 2020 at online retailers, including Seelbach's, Mash&Grape, and Flaviar, and at select liquor stores nationwide (MSRP $65+). The limited release production run is capped at 2,400 bottles.

"Bourbon is having its moment this year, and to celebrate, we wanted to create something that was completely new to the aisle - something that would pique customer curiosity and allow fans to experience bourbon in an entirely new way," said Mike Paladini, Penelope Bourbon founder. "We hand-selected French Grenache rosé wine casks from the Southern Rhône region because we felt the sweetness of the Grenache really complemented Penelope's signature four grain blend. The finishing process brings forward a distinct rosé flavor that elevates the tasting notes of our namesake bourbon. This is just the first of many limited-run bourbon releases we're planning to bring to market."

Rosé Cask Finish is Penelope's third expression, joining the brand's portfolio alongside its 80-proof Penelope Bourbon, and 116-proof Barrel Strength.

This has been an exciting year of growth for Penelope, the brand greatly expanded its distribution and its portfolio of bourbons has accumulated several prestigious accolades. In 2020, its namesake Penelope Bourbon received a Double Gold Medal at the SIP Awards and was awarded the program's Consumer Choice Award. Penelope's Barrel Strength expression was awarded Platinum at this year's SIP Awards and Double Gold at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon (Penelope) is one of the country's fastest-growing bourbon whiskey brands. Named after the founder's daughter, Penelope boasts a series of four grain straight bourbon whiskey expressions that are all uniquely blended from three different mash bills. Remarkably smooth and flavorful, Penelope is perfect whether sipping neat or mixing in a cocktail.

Penelope's two cornerstone expressions, Penelope Bourbon and Penelope Bourbon Barrel Strength, have been awarded fourteen combined accolades including a Double Gold at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a 2020 Platinum SIP Award. In 2020, Penelope announced a limited release series that promises to introduce new innovations to the bourbon aisle through the exploration of unique blends and cask finishes. Penelope's first limited release, Penelope Rosé Cask Finish, will be available October 2020. For more information about Penelope, please visit www.penelopebourbon.com , and follow @penelopebourbon (Instagram/Facebook).

