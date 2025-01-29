Penelope Bourbon expands its award-winning portfolio with Wheated

New expression's proof and price points make it a quality everyday bourbon for all

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelope Bourbon introduced a new addition to its Core Series of bourbons with Penelope Wheated Bourbon. The latest innovation expands the Penelope lineup with an approachable wheated bourbon that delivers on versatility due to its proof and price points. Penelope Wheated is bottled at 95 proof (47.5% ABV) and available nationwide in February at a suggested minimum retail price of $39.99.

As the fifth core expression in Penelope's Core Series, Wheated Bourbon diversifies the portfolio that includes award-winning Architect, Barrel Strength, Four Grain and Toasted. Wheated complements the existing expressions with a profile that strikes the balance between robust flavor and smooth drinkability.

"Wheated bourbons are more popular than ever, and we think we hit the mark with this one, from flavor to proof to price," said Michael Paladini, Penelope founder and vice president of strategy for MGP. "It'll be a welcomed addition to our core line up."

With a carefully balanced mash bill of 74% corn, 16% wheat, 7% rye and 3% malted barley, Wheated delivers a rich, sweet character with a smooth finish. The touch of rye adds just the right hint of spice, resulting in an inviting bourbon with depth and complexity. Wheated opens with aromas of light oak, sweet corn, apple and pear; and includes flavors of vanilla, honey, caramel apple and hints of orange zest. The finish features lingering brown sugar, toasted oak and a touch of cinnamon spice.

"Wheated is the perfect addition to the Core Series portfolio," said Danny Polise, Penelope founder and master blender. "With its 95 proof point, Wheated brings full-bodied depth and complexity. A balance in blending we've been looking forward to releasing."

A product locator for the Penelope family of bourbons can be found here.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the country's fastest-growing whiskey brands. Named after founder Michael Paladini's daughter, Penelope Bourbon offers a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and rye whiskey expressions, known for their smoothness and rich flavor, perfect for sipping neat or mixing in cocktails.

Penelope's core expressions, including Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect, and Toasted Bourbon, have won more than 40 awards across the spirits industry. In 2024 alone, Penelope won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Barrel Strength and Toasted Rye, alongside innovation awards for limited releases such as Rio.

Penelope Bourbon continues to innovate within its Cooper Series, Limited Releases, and Estate Collection, further establishing its place among the top premium whiskey brands. Today, Penelope is available in 49 states and seven countries, proving that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible.

For more information, visit penelopebourbon.com or follow us on social media @penelopebourbon (Instagram/Facebook).

