Penelope Bourbon introduces Havana

Annual release in Penelope's Cooper Series of cask finishes stands apart as an indulgent bourbon experience that balances tropical elements with rich, warm maple notes

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelope Bourbon announced its latest innovation in cask-finished bourbon with the release of Havana. Always at the forefront of innovation, the Penelope team capitalized on the popularity of maple with Havana, and redefined the double cask finish by taking a Caribbean rum finish for a base of molasses and tropical sweetness and enhancing it with a unique maple syrup cask finish to transform the entire flavor journey. The casks for the second finish have a distinctive life cycle – they were used to age Penelope bourbon, then were repurposed to age maple syrup before being used for Havana's second finish. This special finish adds depth and warmth for an innovative and distinctive yet approachable experience for bourbon connoisseurs and adventurous newcomers alike.

Penelope Bourbon announced its latest innovation in cask-finished bourbon with the release of Havana. Always at the forefront of innovation, the Penelope team capitalized on the popularity of maple with Havana, and redefined the double cask finish by taking a Caribbean rum finish for a base of molasses and tropical sweetness and enhancing it with a unique maple syrup cask finish to transform the entire flavor journey.

"This is much more than a rum-finished bourbon – it's a standout in our collection of cask-finished bourbons," said Danny Polise, Penelope Bourbon Founder and Master Blender. "The maple finish is the perfect complement to the initial rum-finished bourbon by further elevating the blend and creating balance between savory, sweet and oak spice."

As the latest premium release in the Penelope Cooper Series of cask-finished bourbons, Havana begins with Penelope's signature Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey aged four years with a mash bill of 74% corn, 7% rye, 16% wheat and 3% malted barley. The final expression is the result of aging 12 months in Caribbean rum casks and one month in the unique maple syrup barrels. Bottled at 93 proof (46.5% ABV), a limited allocation of 4,500 cases (6-in) ship this month at a suggested minimum retail price of $79.99.

Havana imparts an aroma of molasses, banana bread and rich maple with tastes of robust caramel corn, charred oak and candied pecans. The finish features lingering vanilla, brown sugar and syrup with hints of mellow tobacco and spice.

"We've been working on Havana for a long time to deliver the perfect product, and we couldn't be happier with the way it turned out," said Michael Paladini, Penelope Bourbon Founder and Vice President of Strategy for MGP Ingredients. "We really try to push the boundaries of innovation with every release in our Cooper Series. Havana's double cask finish delivers rich flavor and complexity we think our fans will love."

Penelope Havana is one of five special annual cask finish releases in Penelope Bourbon's award-winning Cooper Series. The other offerings include Rio, double finished in American honey and Brazilian oak casks; Rosé, finished in French Grenache rosé wine casks; Tokaji, finished in Hungarian wine casks; and Valencia, finished in Vino de Naranja casks from Sevilla, Spain. A product locator for the Penelope family of bourbons can be found here.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the country's fastest-growing whiskey brands. Named after founder Michael Paladini's daughter, Penelope Bourbon offers a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and rye whiskey expressions, known for their smoothness and rich flavor, perfect for sipping neat or mixing in cocktails.

Penelope's core expressions, including Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect, and Toasted Bourbon, have won more than 40 awards across the spirits industry. In 2024 alone, Penelope won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Barrel Strength and Toasted Rye, alongside innovation awards for limited releases such as Rio.

Penelope Bourbon continues to innovate within its Cooper Series, Limited Releases, and Estate Collection, further establishing its place among the top premium whiskey brands. Today, Penelope is available in 49 states and seven countries, proving that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible.

For more information, visit penelopebourbon.com or follow us on social media @penelopebourbon (Instagram/Facebook).

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Penelope Bourbon