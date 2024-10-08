Penelope Bourbon offers exclusive access to Founders Reserve

Fans get first access to Penelope's most prestigious release from the Estate Collection

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelope Bourbon proudly announces the launch of its Founders Reserve List. By joining this exclusive list, our most dedicated fans will have a special opportunity to acquire these coveted bottles from the ultra-limited Founders Reserve, the rarest in Penelope's Estate Collection. This exclusive offering grants early access to five unique lots of 11-year-old straight wheat whiskey, bottled at cask strength and available in very limited quantities.

By joining the Founders Reserve List, fans will have the exclusive opportunity to secure one of these rare bottles for $199.99 each or acquire the entire five-lot set for $995.95. Reserved bottles will be available for pickup only at Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown, Kentucky, between November 22 and December 21, 2024. To sign up, visit penelopebourbon.com/founders-reserve-pre-sale.

To mark this special release, Penelope Bourbon founders Michael Paladini and Danny Polise will personally welcome guests on November 22 at Lux Row Distillers for the official Founders Reserve launch.

"Founders Reserve is one of our most special releases of the year. We created this product as a way to showcase rare and unique barrels we came across throughout our bourbon journey," said Paladini. "We are excited to release 24 experimental barrels of 11-year-old 95% wheat whiskey from the Ross & Squibb Distillery for this year's Founders Reserve."

Introducing Founders Reserve: A Rare Opportunity in the Estate Collection

Part of the Penelope Estate Collection, Founders Reserve features an 11-year-aged straight wheat whiskey with a mash bill of 95% wheat and 5% malted barley, aged in charred new American oak barrels at the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The Penelope team carefully selected barrels from the distillery's renowned heritage, crafting five distinct lots, each offering a unique profile and bottled at cask strength.

"We have been looking forward to this release for some time," said Polise. "Since first finding these barrels back in 2019, we've anxiously followed them as they aged and waited for the right time to dump each lot. Each lot is distinct in its character and offers something special for whiskey lovers."

Extremely Limited Production

Founders Reserve is a highly exclusive release, with some lots producing fewer than 300 bottles. The cask strength whiskey is bottled at varying proof points, ensuring that each lot delivers its own unique tasting experience:

Lot B : 118.4 proof (59.2% ABV)

: 118.4 proof (59.2% ABV) Lot C : 116.6 proof (58.3% ABV)

: 116.6 proof (58.3% ABV) Lot D : 109.5 proof (54.75% ABV)

: 109.5 proof (54.75% ABV) Lot E : 107.6 proof (53.8% ABV)

: 107.6 proof (53.8% ABV) Lot F: 108.2 proof (54.1% ABV)

Exclusive Packaging and Experience

Each bottle of Founders Reserve is presented in a luxurious dark green box, featuring gold-embossed Penelope Estate Collection branding. Inside, complete details for all five lots are listed, adding to the exclusivity of this release and making it a perfect keepsake for collectors and connoisseurs.

After the distillery release, any remaining bottles will be offered through e-commerce channels, but availability will be extremely limited.

"The Founders Reserve List allows our supporters to experience these rare bottles before they're gone," said Polise. "We've crafted something truly special, and we're excited to share it first with all who have supported us along the journey."

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the country's fastest-growing whiskey brands. Named after founder Michael Paladini's daughter, Penelope Bourbon offers a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and rye whiskey expressions, known for their smoothness and rich flavor, perfect for sipping neat or mixing in cocktails.

Penelope's core expressions, including Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect, and Toasted Bourbon, have won more than 40 awards across the spirits industry. In 2024 alone, Penelope won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Barrel Strength and Toasted Rye, alongside innovation awards for limited releases such as Rio.

Penelope Bourbon continues to innovate within its Cooper Series, Limited Releases, and Estate Collection, further establishing its place among the top premium whiskey brands. Today, Penelope is available in 49 states and seven countries, proving that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible.

For more information, visit penelopebourbon.com or follow us on social media @penelopebourbon (Instagram/Facebook).

