Penelope Bourbon releases Rosé Cask Finish

Anticipated annual release of signature straight bourbon whiskey finished in French rosé wine casks available now

ROSELLE, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelope Bourbon introduces a new way to rosé all day, just in time for summer, with Penelope Rosé Cask Finish (Batch 8) available now in a limited allocation at a suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750mL bottle.

Rosé Cask Finish marries Penelope's signature Four Grain straight bourbon whiskey with rosé wine casks from one of the finest winemaking regions of France. The bourbon is finished in hand-selected Grenache rosé wine casks from the Southern Rhône region to deliver a truly unique flavor.

"Rosé Cask Finish was our first-ever release in our Cooper Series and has always been well received by consumers," said Michael Paladini, founder of Penelope Bourbon. "Batch 8 offers a wonderful combination of sweet and delicate flavor, perfect for the summer, at a new shelf price of $49.99. This highly anticipated release offers something truly special for bourbon and wine enthusiasts alike."

The bourbon features an aroma of candied fruit and cream with floral and herbal notes; forward notes of refreshing and sweet hints of vanilla; a body that transitions from sweetness to herbal, floral and strawberry cream; and a rich, vanilla finish with hints of strawberry and lingering notes. Rosé Cask Finish is bottled at 94 proof with a mash bill of 74% corn, 16% wheat, 7% rye and 3% malted barley.

"Finishing our signature Four Grain bourbon in hand-selected rosé casks from Southern France creates a distinctive flavor alliance," said Daniel Polise, founder and master blender of Penelope Bourbon. "I think consumers will appreciate the elegant and memorable look and taste of Rosé Cask Finish."

Rosé Cask Finish is one of four offerings in the award-winning Cooper Series, which takes Penelope's straight whiskeys on a world tour. Other releases in the series include Rio, Tokaji Cask Finish and Valencia. A product locator for the Penelope family of bourbons can be found here .

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has been one of the country's fastest-growing whiskey brands. Named after founder Michael Paladini's daughter, Penelope boasts a series of straight bourbon and rye whiskey expressions that are all uniquely blended and finished. Remarkably smooth and flavorful, Penelope is perfect whether sipping neat or mixing in a cocktail.

Penelope's core expressions, Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect and Toasted Bourbon, have received over 40 combined awards and industry accolades. In 2024, the brand won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Barrel Strength and Toasted; Double Platinum at the ASCOT Awards for Barrel Strength; and Double Gold for Rio and an Innovation Award for Toasted at the SIP Awards.

In addition to its cornerstone expressions, Penelope continues to introduce new and innovative limited releases within its Cooper Series, Private Select and Founders Reserve lines.

Today, Penelope Bourbon is sold in over 40 states and three countries. Proving that with enough love, care and hard work, anything is possible.

For more information about Penelope, please visit penelopebourbon.com and follow on social media @penelopebourbon ( Instagram / Facebook ).

