Penelope Bourbon returns to Rio

"Our latest Rio release is a party in a bottle – the finishes complement each other so well, resulting in a fun and surprising mix of flavors," said Michael Paladini, founder of Penelope Bourbon. "This year's release delivers a dessert sweetness combined with a nice baking spice on the finish. It's a fantastic and different combination of rich and sweet, with depth."

The bourbon features an aroma of sweet honey coupled with notes of cinnamon rolls; a rich body with notes of gingerbread, honey, nectar and baking spice; and a savory finish highlighted by subtle notes of honey and spice. Bottled at 98 proof, Rio's blended four-grain mash bill consists of 74% corn, 16% wheat, 7% rye and 3% malted barley.

"Penelope Rio is one of the more complex finishes we release," said Daniel Polise, founder and master blender of Penelope Bourbon. "We're really happy with how this one turned out, and we can't wait to see it on the shelf."

Last year's Penelope Rio release received 92 points from Whisky Advocate. It is part of the company's Cooper Series, which takes Penelope straight whiskeys on a world tour. The other members of the series include Tokaji Cask Finish, Rosé Cask Finish and Valencia. A product locator for the Penelope family of bourbons can be found here .

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has been one of the country's fastest-growing whiskey brands. Named after founder Michael Paladini's daughter, Penelope boasts a series of straight bourbon and rye whiskey expressions that are all uniquely blended and finished. Remarkably smooth and flavorful, Penelope is perfect whether sipping neat or mixing in a cocktail.

Penelope's core expressions, Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect and Toasted Bourbon, have received over 35 combined awards and industry accolades. In 2023, the brand won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Best In Category at the ASCOT Awards – both for its Private Select.

In addition to its cornerstone expressions, Penelope continues to introduce new and innovative limited releases within its Cooper Series, Private Select and Founders Reserve lines.

Today, Penelope Bourbon is sold in over 40 states and three countries. Proving that with enough love, care and hard work, anything is possible.

For more information about Penelope, please visit penelopebourbon.com and follow on social media @penelopebourbon ( Instagram / Facebook ).

