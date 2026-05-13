A limited-edition collection inspired by the fairway conversations and shared vision that helped shape the brand's beginnings

ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelope Bourbon, one of the fastest-growing award-winning premium whiskey brands, announces the launch of Architects of Golf, a new limited-edition collection featuring three expressions inspired by the brand's earliest foundations. Rooted in connection and craftsmanship, the collection reflects long rounds on the course, easy camaraderie, and the formative vision that helped shape Penelope into the brand it is today.

Penelope Bourbon Unveils Architects of Golf

In 2018, Penelope Bourbon began with two friends, Michael Paladini and Danny Polise, 18 holes of golf, and a shared exchange of ideas that would evolve into something much larger. Architects of Golf honors that origin story and the game that gave the founders space to think freely, build creatively, and shape what would become one of the most recognized names in modern American whiskey.

"Golf and bourbon are similar in that they both bring people together. Penelope started as an idea on a golf course, so we felt it was only natural to expand our Architect line into this area," says Michael Paladini, Founder and Vice President of Strategy at Penelope Bourbon. Architects of Golf is a nod to the subtleties of the game and where some of our best ideas took shape. The introduction of American Oak Staves into our blends reflects how small adjustments can have a big impact on the overall product."

Reflecting the progression of a round of golf itself, the Architects of Golf collection features three distinct expressions — Hole 1, Hole 2, and Hole 3 — each building on the last through distinct stave finishing techniques implemented at different intensities and over different lengths of time, inviting consumers to slow down, connect, and savor the experience:

Architects of Golf Hole 1 opens with aromas of caramel and butterscotch layered with baking spices and nutmeg. On the palate, dark chocolate, sweet oak, and roasted nuts lead into a finish of lingering sweet oak, vanilla, subtle leather, and spice, delivering a smooth, balanced introduction to the series.

opens with aromas of caramel and butterscotch layered with baking spices and nutmeg. On the palate, dark chocolate, sweet oak, and roasted nuts lead into a finish of lingering sweet oak, vanilla, subtle leather, and spice, delivering a smooth, balanced introduction to the series. Architects of Golf Hole 2 delivers a more structured profile, opening with aromas of butterscotch, baking spices, and sweet fruit. On the palate, dark chocolate, butterscotch, vanilla, and French toast build layered richness, leading into a finish of lingering sweet oak, vanilla, subtle leather, and spice for a deeper, more robust expression.

delivers a more structured profile, opening with aromas of butterscotch, baking spices, and sweet fruit. On the palate, dark chocolate, butterscotch, vanilla, and French toast build layered richness, leading into a finish of lingering sweet oak, vanilla, subtle leather, and spice for a deeper, more robust expression. Architects of Golf Hole 3 showcases the most robust stave influence of the three, with prominent vanilla layered over rich toast and baking spice. Aromas of caramel and dried red fruit lead into a fuller palate of chocolate mousse, vanilla, and lingering oak, finishing with toasted oak, cherry, and dark chocolate for a layered, concentrated profile.

"Each hole represents a distinct batch," said Danny Polise, Founder and Master Blender of Penelope Bourbon. "They are designed to explore the nuances of different stave profiles and how they evolve the whiskey. It made developing the collection as fun as playing the game."

To celebrate the launch, Penelope Bourbon has also created a lineup of golf-inspired seasonal cocktails, including the "Pear on the Green" and "The Southern Fairway," designed to complement the collection's flavor profiles while elevating occasions both on and off the course.

As part of the launch, Penelope Bourbon will introduce the Classic Club Sports Sweepstakes, offering consumers the opportunity to win one of nine trips for two to premier tennis or golf tournaments nationwide, further reinforcing the brand's focus on memorable, experience-driven moments and shared connections.

Bottled at 94 proof, the first three bottles in the Architects of Golf collection (SRP $59.99 per bottle) will be available at select retailers nationwide in limited quantities beginning later this month.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the fastest-growing award-winning premium whiskey brands. We offer a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and whiskey expressions known for their smoothness and rich flavor, and premium handcrafted ready-to-serve cocktails. Our products have won many spirits industry awards including Best In Class finalist and a Double Gold medal for Toasted at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Wheated earned a Double Platinum medal and Peach Old Fashioned and Black Walnut Old Fashioned ready-to-pour cocktails earned Platinum medals at the 2025 ASCOT Awards. We continue to innovate within our Cooper Series, Limited Releases and Estate Collection to further establish our place among the top premium whiskey brands and prove that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible. For more information, visit PenelopeBourbon.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT LUXCO

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

SOURCE Penelope Bourbon