X Ray Machine Market worth $299.5 million by 2032

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the X ray machine market for tire inspection is projected to grow from USD 254.5 million in 2025 to USD 299.5 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Browse 170 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " X Ray Machine Market "

X Ray Machine Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2032

2022–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 254.5 million

USD 254.5 million 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 299.5 million

USD 299.5 million CAGR (2025–2032): 2.4%

X Ray Machine Market Trends & Insights:

In-line segment to capture significant market share during forecast period

2D X ray systems driving high-throughput, cost-efficient tire inspection through established production integration.

Rising tire complexity and regulatory pressure driving advanced X ray integration in North America

Growing recall sensitivity and OEM quality mandates are encouraging tire manufacturers to invest in documented, traceable inspection processes. X ray machines provide non-destructive validation and digital record keeping, reducing liability exposure. As regulatory pressure increases and brand protection becomes a strategic priority, procurement of automated inspection systems is rising across both established and emerging manufacturing hubs.

Within the stationary system segment, in-line X ray inspection systems are projected to acquire significant market share as they are being directly integrated into the production flow, post-curing stage. The shift toward higher inspection coverage per tire manufactured, particularly in high-volume passenger car radial and truck and bus radial plants supplying OEM programs. Passenger vehicles account for the majority of global tire demand, followed by light commercial and heavy commercial vehicles, which are sustaining high volume radial tire production and reinforcing the need for in-line inspection systems across these vehicle categories. At the pre-dispatch inspection stage, feature requirements are evolving, with passenger car and EV tires requiring higher resolution imaging for belt edge validation, while truck, bus, and OTR tires demand greater penetration capability to inspect thicker steel belt and bead constructions. In addition, increasing strategic tie-ups between tire manufacturers and automotive OEMs are mandating documented 100 percent internal inspection and digital traceability, further strengthening the adoption of in-line X ray systems integrated with production data systems.

Tire manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing real-time defect detection to prevent downstream value loss, reduce rework, and avoid shipment of structurally non-compliant products. In-line systems are enabling immediate feedback to tire building and curing processes, allowing faster correction of belt placement deviations, bead alignment issues, and structural inconsistencies. This closed-loop quality control model is reducing scrap rates, minimizing warranty exposure, and strengthening audit readiness. In addition, rising tire production, higher internal structural complexity, and tighter OEM quality benchmarks are accelerating the adoption of in-line stationary systems models.

2D X ray machines hold a prominent market share in the technology segment due to their strong alignment with high-volume manufacturing requirements, cost efficiency, and long-established integration within tire production lines. These systems are optimized for in-line or near-in-line inspection with short cycle times, enabling rapid pass-fail screening for passenger car and truck bus radial tires without the extended reconstruction time required in CT systems. Their lower capital investment, simpler shielding infrastructure, and reduced computational requirements make them economically attractive for large-scale plants where inspection cost per tire remains a key performance metric. 2D radiography has been embedded in tire quality control workflows for decades, resulting in standardized acceptance criteria, trained operators, and proven reliability across global facilities. For conventional tire architectures with moderate internal structural density, projection-based imaging is technically sufficient to detect foreign objects, major belt overlaps, bead irregularities, sidewall defects, and gross separations. Modern 2D systems are also integrating digital flat panel detectors, automated loading mechanisms, and AI-driven defect recognition, enhancing accuracy while maintaining production throughput. Their smaller footprint and lower infrastructure complexity allow easier deployment within existing plants without significant layout modifications. For instance, several high-volume manufacturing facilities continue deploying advanced digital 2D inspection systems from suppliers such as VMI Group and YXLON for end-of-line tire screening, prioritizing throughput and cost efficiency over volumetric analysis. This combination of operational efficiency, economic feasibility, and established manufacturing integration is sustaining the dominant market position of 2D X ray systems.

Rising tire complexity and regulatory pressure driving advanced X ray integration in North America

The X ray machine market for tire inspection in North America is being driven by structural shifts in tire design, tightening quality standards, rising liability exposure, and increasing automation within tire manufacturing facilities. Modern tires, including high-load commercial ones, are incorporating multi-layer belt constructions, higher steel cord density, and composite reinforcements, which are increasing internal structural complexity and limiting the effectiveness of conventional inspection methods. As global OEMs are enforcing IATF 16949 quality frameworks and requiring stricter traceability, tire manufacturers are integrating X-ray systems into in-line production to enable full internal defect detection, including belt misalignment, bead irregularities, and trapped air pockets. In North America, recall sensitivity and litigation exposure are reinforcing the shift toward non-destructive inspection technologies, as reflected in regulatory oversight by agencies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The region's growing production and high-load commercial vehicle demand are also increasing stress on tire structures, supporting the adoption of higher penetration digital radiography systems integrated with automated handling and AI-based defect recognition.

Top Companies in X Ray Machine Market:

The Top Companies in X Ray Machine Market are AMETEK Micro-Poise (US), Technip Energies N.V. (France), Comet (Germany), MESNAC (China), and Nikon Corporation Industrial Solutions (Japan).

