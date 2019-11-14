PenFed CEO James Schenck Signs National Pledge to Prioritize Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing in the Workplace

"PenFed is proud to support the emotional wellbeing of our employees and encourage a national discussion on mental health in the workplace. We plan to collaborate with the PREVENTS Task Force, the U.S. Chamber and the business community to share best practices and deliver meaningful solutions," said Schenck. "At PenFed we can provide resources and contribute strategic communications, marketing and digital capabilities to support a national public awareness campaign promoting mental wellness and resiliency."

As part of the United States President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End the National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) Executive Order Task Force, PenFed and the American business community are working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs to help identify and develop best practices around mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Through signing the pledge, PenFed is committed to prioritizing mental health in the workplace and undertaking the following core actions to effect change:

Overcome Stigma Educate Employees and Promote Awareness Provide Access to Assistance and Services Assess and Measure Build a Culture of Inclusion Continuous Evaluation and Ongoing Collaboration

PenFed has a strong history of supporting veterans and members of the military community. PenFed Credit Union's charitable arm, the PenFed Foundation, is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping members of our military community secure their financial future and has provided over $34.5 million in financial support since its founding in 2001. The PenFed Foundation provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, home ownership, short-term assistance and veteran entrepreneurial assistance. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $25 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.PenFed.org

