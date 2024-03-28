America's second-largest federal credit union will join the championship at Road Atlanta for Petit Le Mans and at Circuit of the Americas for US Grand Prix

TYSONS, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, America's second-largest federal credit union, today announced it joined with the Porsche Carrera Cup North America to become the presenting partner of the final two races in the 2024 championship. PenFed will join the championship for the penultimate round at Road Atlanta for the Petit Le Mans weekend and the season finale at the Circuit of the Americas for the US Grand Prix.

PenFed Credit Union Joins Porsche Carrera Cup North America as Presenting Partner

"PenFed is proud to partner with a brand that shares our winning mindset and values excellence and teamwork. There is no better racing experience in the world than Porsche Carrera Cup North America," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "We look forward to introducing PenFed and our incredible products and services to Porsche fans."

As presenting partner for Road Atlanta and Circuit of the Americas, all Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars competing in the capacity field will feature PenFed branding across the windshield. The Porsche PenFed Driver's Lounge will host all series competitors and guests in style at each event.

PenFed first became involved in Porsche Carrera Cup North America last year as a sponsor for Sabré Cook's No. 37 entry and continues the sponsorship for the 2024 season.

"We're thrilled to welcome PenFed to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America championship," said President and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America Volker Holzmeyer. "Having PenFed as our presenting partner for the final rounds of the championship will be outstanding. They will get to showcase their brand at two fantastic events."

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with nearly $35 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Porsche Carrera Cup North America

Attracting the best Pro, Pro-Am and Amateur sports car drivers from North America and around the world, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America is the premier one-make championship on the continent, with drivers competing in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (Type 992) race cars.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union