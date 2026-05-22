Supporting those who serve and inspiring the next generation through North America's Top Air Shows

TYSONS, Va., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, one of the nation's largest federal credit unions, today announced it will continue its partnership with Goulian Aerosports as a primary partner for the 2026 air show season. This announcement builds on PenFed's 2022-2023 and 2024-2025 partnership with Goulian and reinforces PenFed's commitment to giving back to the community through the excitement and inspiration of aerosports.

PenFed Credit Union Continues Partnership with Goulian Aerosports for the 2026 Air Show Season

As part of this partnership, PenFed Credit Union will continue its Wall of Honor tradition throughout the season, honoring military service members and first responders. The exhibit pays tribute to those who serve while supporting airshows that are inspiring the next generation of Americans to serve their nation.

"PenFed is proud to partner with organizations like Goulian Aerosports that share our commitment to excellence," said PenFed Credit Union President and CEO James Schenck. "Mike and his team bring extraordinary passion and precision to their craft, just as PenFed's team of financial professionals brings to serving our members every day."

Mike Goulian, President of Goulian Aerosports, is an award-winning aviator and elite pilot widely recognized as a leading ambassador for the aviation industry. A former U.S. National Aerobatic Champion and Red Bull Air Race winner, Goulian is one of only seven pilots to receive all three of the airshow industry's top honors: the ICAS Sword of Excellence, the Art Scholl Memorial Showmanship Award and the Bill Barber Award for Showmanship. Goulian is also an Honorary Blue Angel. He and his family are all proud PenFed members.

"We are honored to continue our journey with PenFed at some of the best air shows in the United States," said Goulian. "This partnership is a natural fit because we share the same drive for excellence and an unwavering commitment to serving our communities. We look forward to sharing the skies with PenFed in 2026."

PenFed will accompany the Goulian team at several top air shows during the 2026 season, providing an interactive exhibit experience on the ground and in the air at:

The military community and national defense community are at the core of PenFed's membership. The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union in 2001, has since provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, and military families.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Goulian Aerosports

Goulian Aerosports is a professional air show team that performs at air shows in North America. Pilot and aerobatic performer Michael Goulian also competed in the Red Bull Air Race World Championships worldwide. More information and his complete air show schedule at mikegoulian.com.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union