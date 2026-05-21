Heyer has provided legal counsel at PenFed for over 15 years

TYSONS, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, one of the nation's largest federal credit unions, today announced William "Bill" Heyer has been promoted to General Counsel effective immediately. As General Counsel, Bill is responsible for overseeing all legal risks, including corporate governance, compliance, litigation, and contract negotiation for the credit union, as well as coordination, oversight, and management of retained counsel.

PenFed Credit Union Promotes William Heyer to EVP, General Counsel

"As CEO, I am proud to promote from within and recognize Bill as a tremendous asset to PenFed," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "He is committed to providing valuable advice and counsel at every level of the credit union. Bill's unmatched knowledge and experience in litigation, intellectual property, corporate governance, member issues, regulatory interpretation, labor and employment, and matters involving subsidiaries make him an exceptional leader."

Bill succeeds PenFed's previous General Counsel, Scott Lind, who retired after 40 years of legal counsel as an Army judge advocate and senior attorney for the Army before serving the last 12 years of his career as PenFed's General Counsel.

During his 15 years at PenFed, Bill has held the positions of Director, Assistant General Counsel, and Vice President, Associate General Counsel and SVP, Deputy General Counsel. Prior to joining PenFed, he worked as in-house counsel for two companies specializing in consumer financial transactions. Bill earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Richmond and a Bachelor of Arts from Randolph-Macon College.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union