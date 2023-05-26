PenFed Credit Union Dedicates Concourse C Connector at Washington Dulles International Airport to Fallen Military Heroes for Memorial Day Weekend

PenFed to Devote 'PenFed Tunnel' to Honor Nation's Service Members Who Gave Ultimate Sacrifice

TYSONS, Va., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, will dedicate the PenFed Tunnel in the Concourse C Connector at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to our nation's military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during Memorial Day weekend. The millions of air travelers who make their way through the PenFed Tunnel will be reminded of our fallen heroes' sacrifices with images and videos depicting the importance of honoring, reflecting and supporting.

"At PenFed, we believe it's important to always remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our nation, and the loved ones they left behind," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "This Memorial Day weekend, the PenFed Tunnel will provide a unique way to honor those who lost their lives to keep us safe and ensure our freedoms. It will provide a moment of reflection for travelers as they are welcomed to our nation's capital region."

As part of a multi-year, multimillion dollar marketing campaign, the PenFed Tunnel features bespoke digital media comprised of LEDs as well as directional audio via sound cones bookending the tunnel and measures nearly 4,000 square feet. The tunnel also includes two lit tension fabric displays and six tension fabric displays highlighting PenFed in Terminal C and reaches millions of air passengers every day. Learn more and view the PenFed Tunnel page here.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates up to 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $40 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers.

PenFed also plans to use the tunnel in celebration of Independence Day and Veterans Day and in remembrance of those who were impacted by, and responded to, the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

