PenFed Credit Union Donates $50,000 to Hampton University in Honor of the Late Colonel Lonnie Lee Stith (USA, Ret) Esq.

An alumnus of Hampton University, Colonel Stith served on the PenFed Board of Directors for 11 years and the PenFed Foundation Board of Directors for eight years, three of which he served as Vice Chairman. During his tenure at the PenFed Foundation, the Lee & Penny Anderson Defenders Lodge was built, and has since provided nearly 100,000 free bed nights for veterans receiving outpatient treatment at the United States Veterans Administration Polytrauma Center in Palo Alto, California, saving wounded warriors more than $22 million in hotel bills. During Colonel Stith's volunteer service on the Board, PenFed grew to serve more than 1.6 million members with assets of more than $23 billion.

"We are honored and humbled to present this donation for the Colonel Lonnie Lee Stith Scholarship Fund," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Colonel Stith had a tremendous impact on PenFed Credit Union, the PenFed Foundation, and on the lives of the students at Hampton University. As a member of the military, he bravely served our nation. This donation serves as a testament to his legacy and dedication to volunteerism and philanthropy."

In addition to this scholarship, PenFed supports Hampton University's 5-Year MBA Program through its internship program. In 2016 and 2017, PenFed hosted interns from Hampton University. These interns bring high-quality leadership and skill sets to PenFed's workforce each year.

On Sunday, April 1, Hampton University will celebrate its 150th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of Dr. William R. Harvey's presidency.

