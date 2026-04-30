PenFed Credit Union Grows Earnings, Capital and Liquidity While Improving Credit Quality Through the First Quarter of 2026

PenFed's Unified Digital Banking Platform Drives Performance

TYSONS, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, one of the nation's largest federal credit unions, reported continued increases in capital and liquidity, earnings growth and improved credit quality through the first quarter of 2026.

"PenFed's first quarter results demonstrate the strength of our member focus, digital banking, and disciplined lending strategy," said James Schenck, PenFed President and CEO. "Strong quarterly net income was driven by robust member demand and competitive pricing, as well as improved operating performance and credit discipline. PenFed's AI-driven partnership with Salesforce is fueling PenFed's success in enhancing the member experience and contributing to our ability to deliver great rates, hyper-personalization, and a complete unified banking platform across all channels. Being an agentic enterprise is central to creating value for our members, employees, and the institution by driving innovation, building resilience, and generating long-term impact throughout PenFed. This strategy enables us to deliver great rates for our members, generate strong earnings, and grow capital. These results underscore our ability to perform well across economic cycles while staying true to our mission of empowering members to achieve their financial dreams."

PenFed's Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

Loan and Deposit Growth

Grew quarter-to-date auto loan originations to $595.1 million (up 88% year-over-year), reflecting strong member demand and competitive pricing.

to $595.1 million (up 88% year-over-year), reflecting strong member demand and competitive pricing. Increased quarter-to-date home equity line of credit originations to $344.4 million (up 12% year-over-year), reflecting PenFed's competitive home equity solutions.

to $344.4 million (up 12% year-over-year), reflecting PenFed's competitive home equity solutions. Increased quarter-to-date mortgage originations to $564.9 million (up 149% year-over-year), reflecting PenFed's emphasis on a streamlined, service-focused home-lending experience.

to $564.9 million (up 149% year-over-year), reflecting PenFed's emphasis on a streamlined, service-focused home-lending experience. Increased non-maturity deposits to $15.47 billion (up 3.83% quarter-over-quarter and 5.15% year-over-year), reflecting PenFed's competitive pricing focus.

Earnings Growth

Reported quarter-to-date net income of $92.85 million (up 137% quarter-over-quarter and up 56% year-over-year), supported primarily from improving credit performance.

(up 137% quarter-over-quarter and up 56% year-over-year), supported primarily from improving credit performance. Increased return on assets to 1.27% (up 152% quarter-over-quarter and up 65% year-over-year) reflecting strength of earnings and operating performance.

Capital and Liquidity Strength

Increased net worth ratio to 10.47% (from 10.19% in Q4 2025 and 9.47% in Q1 2025), from strong quarterly net income.

(from 10.19% in Q4 2025 and 9.47% in Q1 2025), from strong quarterly net income. Increased capital in excess of required regulatory net worth to $1.02 billion (from $935.8 million in Q4 2025 and $754.2 million in Q1 2025), further strengthening PenFed's capital position.

(from $935.8 million in Q4 2025 and $754.2 million in Q1 2025), further strengthening PenFed's capital position. Increased total cash and investments to 16% of total assets (up 146 bps year-over-year), reflecting higher investment balances from strong inflow of deposits.

Credit Quality and Risk Management

Improved loan loss rate to 1.22% (down from 1.75% in Q4 2025 and 1.77% in Q1 2025), reflecting continued credit discipline, proactive portfolio management and improving performance trends.

(down from 1.75% in Q4 2025 and 1.77% in Q1 2025), reflecting continued credit discipline, proactive portfolio management and improving performance trends. Improved quarter-to-date total delinquencies 60+ DPD to $300.1 million (down 3.30% year-over-year).

Community and Member Impact

Continued investing in both its members and the communities it serves. During Q1 2026, PenFed and the PenFed Foundation donated $520,692 to 9 charitable organizations.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union